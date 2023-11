POMEROY already have their eyes on senior football next season after climbing to the top of the Red Hand Intermediate Championship roll of honour.

They came from a point down to hit the last four scores of a pulsating finale against Moy on Saturday night to clinch the club’s fifth title, going clear of Cookstown, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Clonoe and Edendork.

“It feels right,” insists midfielder Ryan Loughran of their winning feeling.

The club are also ambitious of giving the forthcoming Ulster campaign a rattle when they set foot back on the training field this week.

Pomeroy lost to Galbally in the first round last season and looked on as the Pearses landed the Tyrone and Ulster titles.

“We have been planning for this from the start of the year since we got new management in,” Loughran said.

“We sat down and said we wanted to get back to senior football but to get back the right way and that’s by winning the Championship.

“It feels great and we want to be competing in the O’Neill Cup next year so we are back there. When you are in a competition like that, then anything is possible. We are not dreamers, we’re believers and we can’t wait for it.”

Loughran kicked two points in Saturday’s win but feels his side’s defence has made them difficult to play against, a contrast to their “gung-ho” approach that saw them shoot the lights out during the 2022 league.

“Going into a really good Galbally team, it probably didn’t do us any favours,” he said of their championship exit.

“We got caught on the hop a bit and it was hurting us, we used that hurt as motivation both today and this year to get over the line.”

Pomeroy were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead at half-time and needed a 15th minute John McCourt save when the game was beginning to settle.

As the second half moved on, the Plunkett’s still had control until two Moy goals turned the game on its head.

It was decision time but Pomeroy kept their cool to win vital kick-outs, turning the tide back in their favour.

Loughran puts their ability to handle the pressure cooker scenarios down to their training and coach John McElholm’s “controlled madness” drills.

“We have training where there is chaos going on,” Loughran outlines. “You are being tackled by four or five men, the different scenarios…

“I don’t think we panicked when the goals went in and it was against the run of play. We knew the Moy, with the quality they have, were always going to come back.

“The two big scores Frank Burns got near the end, it showed his leadership quality. He is a great captain and it was a real team performance.”

Loughran also puts their success down to togetherness in a group littered with “best friends” and family ties.

“It is a special feeling and when you have men like that going into battle with you, you know you are in the right side on a lot of days,” he said.

“I heard someone staying we pulled Cullyhanna [in Ulster] and they put up a serious score in the Armagh final and have a couple of key county men,” Loughran added.

“Any competition you are in, you want to go far and you want to compete in it. We will sit down and look at our plan of attack going forward.”