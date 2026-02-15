Magnificent seven for Mansell as Devine helps Ireland to glory

MICKEY Mansell won the Tyrone Individual Darts Championship title for a seventh time when he defeated Augher’s Jason Elliott 7-3 in the final and Dunamanagh’s Adrian Devine was also in celebratory mood a week later when he helped Ireland win the Islands International tournament.

Mansell, also known as the ‘Clonoe Cyclone’, was in tremendous form throughout the Tyrone Championship, producing a fabulous performance recording a number of 13, 14 and 15 dart legs and not forgetting the high checkouts on route to winning his latest Tyrone Individual Darts Championship title, collecting £300 along with the beautiful crystal trophy for his victory. This annual and popular event once again saw another superb entry when there were some brilliant high checkouts and lots of 100 plus finishes.

The winner of highest checkout for 2026 was recorded by young up-and-coming young player Ronan Hogg who checked-out a brilliant 154 to receive the £50 top prize kindly sponsored by Clogher Valley Village Darts League chairman Shane Murphy.

Tournament organisers would like to take this opportunity by thanking Matthew Gallagher (Dart District) for his very generous sponsorship which was very much appreciated by everyone involved with this great annual event.

Also a big thanks to Clogher Valley Village Darts League for their support and high checkout sponsorship which is also greatly appreciated.

Results

GROUP 1: Group Winner: Connor Meegan; Group Runner-Up: Christy Meegan; GROUP 2: Group Winner: Damien McGovern; Group Runner-Up: Chris Woods; GROUP 3: Group Winner: Mickey Mansell; Group Runner-Up: Paul McVeigh; GROUP 4: Group Winner: Jason Elliott; Group Runner-Up: Justin McGuigan; GROUP 5: Group Winner: Mark Somerville; Group Runner-Up: Frankie Pearson; GROUP 6: Group Winner: James Deery; Group Runner-Up: Oisin Brady; GROUP 7: Group Winner: Felix McBrearty; Group Runner-Up: Colin Stronge; GROUP 8: Group Winner: JP McHugh; Group Runner-Up: Ethan McGirr.

LAST-16: Christy Meegan 4 James Deery 2; Colin Stronge 4 JP McHugh 0; Mickey Mansell 4 Ethan McGirr 0; Felix Mc Brearty 4 Paul McVeigh 0; Mark Somerville 4 Chris Woods 1; Justin McGuigan 4 Damien McGovern 3; Connor Meegan 4 Francis Pearson 3; Jason Elliott 4 Oisin Brady 1.

QUARTER-FINALS: Colin Strong 5 Christy Meegan 2; Mickey Mansell 5 Felix McBrearty 3; Mark Somerville 5 Justin McGuigan 2; Jason Elliott 5 Connor Meegan 2.

SEMI-FINALS: Mickey Mansell 6 Colin Strong 1; Jason Elliott 6 Mark Somerville 3.

FINAL: Mickey Mansell 7 Jason Elliott 3.

Meanwhile, Dunamanagh’s Adrian Devine and his fellow Donegal county player, Gerard McGlynn, as they won the Islands International tournament in Clare. Team captain, McGlynn said it was an honour to lead out the Irish team to their latest international success, secured with impressive victories over Jersey, Isle of Man and Guernsey over two days of top class oche action. World Cup winner Denise Cassidy was also part of the Irish Ladies team that won their tournament.