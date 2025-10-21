Malachy O’Rourke to speak at special sports seminar in Dromore

THE important role sports clubs play in promoting health and well-being will be explored at a special seminar in Dromore next month.

It will be held at Dromore Sports Complex on Thursday, November 6, beginning at 6.30pm.

The keynote speaker for the evening is Tyrone GAA manager Malachy O’Rourke, who will share insights from his experience at both club and intercounty level.

He will also reflect on the GAA’s role in supporting health and wellbeing across communities.

Guest speakers also include Louise Thompson from the Irish Football Association and Brian Simpson, who will both offer personal reflections on the value of community activity programmes in encouraging lifelong participation in sport.

Louise made history in January 2025 as the first woman to referee an Irish Premiership league match and currently serves as the Women’s Referee Pathway Officer for the IFA. Brian will speak on the theme of ‘Pathways to Lifelong Participation’, with a particular focus on running.

It promises to be a great line-up, with contributions from the Public Health Agency and a range of local clubs and sporting organisations.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “I am proud to drive this initiative. As Chair of the Council and as a keen sportsperson, I appreciate that sport and physical activity play a crucial role in maintaining physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

“I look forward to hearing from our keynote and main speakers. I look forward to learning how sport has positively impacted their lives.

“It promises to be an engaging and informative evening with an opportunity for attendees to take part in a Q&A session and share their own reflections.

“It is also important to recognise the contribution of volunteers in sports clubs who help promote health and wellbeing in our communities. This bit is crucial, too, and our clubs do amazing work in this regard.

“I am delighted that the Public Health Agency and other groups are actively involved in this event and look forward to visiting their information stands.”

With the range and calibre of speakers on the panel it is expected that this seminar will be in high demand with anyone interested in sport, community, or both sure to be in attendance. Please RSVP by 5pm on Tuesday 4th November to avoid disappointment by visiting www.fermanaghomagh.com or telephoning the Community Wellbeing team on 0300 303 1777, alternatively you may email communitywellbeing@fermanaghomagh.com or book online by completing the jot form here: https://tinyurl.com/FODCSeminar