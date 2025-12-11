‘Many ingredients are needed to develop hurling in Tyrone’

2025 COUNTY CONVENTION

WHILE 2025 was a generally successful year for county teams, Tyrone’s top Hurling Officer cautions that everyone must continue to pull in the same direction at all levels to enhance the game even further.

In his annual report to County Convention Aiden Maguire, chairperson of the Hurling Development Committee, stressed that serious issues still needed to be addressed despite the encouraging progress made by Tyrone sides, especially at Minor and Under-20 level this past season.

“ Many ingredients are needed to develop hurling in our county. When all are pulling positively in the same direction, we will get the best results at club and county level,” stated the Naomh Eoghan official who outlined six major areas that had to be tackled.

1) Functionality of competitions, clubs, teams within clubs. Where and when is intervention needed or accepted?

2) A Development Plan for Hurling, and its implementation.

3) Recruitment and retention of coaching staff in the county.

4) Recruitment, retention and mentoring of referees.

5) Careful blending of all ingredients

6 Competition and trust between clubs e.g. dual players.

Elsewhere in his report Mr Maguire stated that they were striving to get to the point where discussion will not focus predominantly on fixtures but more improvement here is essential he felt.

“ Development football teams are controversial and need to be closely managed, our Fixtures Review committee is thankfully looking after this. Rather than highlighting flashpoints where finger-pointing is the temptation, it is much better to plan and avoid as many of these as possible.

“ The cáca milis can be baked with respect. Everyone must commit.”

The Hurling Officer added that there are promising reports of increased activity in schools, both Primary Schools and second level participation.

Meanwhile Raymond Monteith, chairperson of the Competition Controls Committee, in his report felt that the earlier start time for the Under-16 Hurling League this season had the desired impact in terms of avoiding clashes with youth football competitions. He felt a similar path might needed to be followed with the Senior Hurling League.

“ This seemed to work well and there was less conflict with Táin League fixtures, with the U14 competitions following the conclusion of U14 football. Less games were conceded this year and I thank Pat McAtee for all the hard work to make sure hurling fixtures are scheduled and fulfilled.

“ Moving forward our Senior Hurling league needs to be reviewed, with a number of fixtures conceded. One possible solution could be an earlier start in the year, but this is something we will have to address in consultation with the HDC in the new year.”

Chairperson of the Coaching and Games Committee Roger Keenan also agreed that 2025 brought many positives for Hurling within the county saying that the growth in numbers participating in schools was due to the increased number of staff delivering coaching.

“ This in turn has helped show an increase in Go-Games participation throughout the year. Aidan Maguire and the Hurling Development Committee are to be commended for their drive, passion and commitment to the promotion of hurling within Tyrone.

“The positive working relationship between the two committees must be continued to help provide a solid foundation for the development of hurling in the county. We look forward to exploring new initiatives and ideas in the new year.”

Michael Kerr, the County Secretary, in his annual report to Convention also touched on the achievements of Tyrone underage hurling teams this past season.

“ A little over two years ago, Tír Eoghain U20s travelled to Dr Hyde Park for a B championship game against Ros Comáin, falling to a chastening defeat. The fact that a number of those players lined out in 2025 for the county, narrowly missing out on an All-Ireland title, is testament to their hard work, resilience and character.”

“ This was a notable achievement for a talented group of players. The U17 Celtic Challenge side stepped up a level following their success last year, and while they exited at the quarter final stages, they remained competitive throughout against quality opposition.”

Mr Kerr also insisted there was room for optimism with regard to the Tyrone senior hurlers despite their relegation in League and Championship.

“ There is no disputing that 2025 was a challenging campaign for our Senior Hurling squad. We must remember that this was the highest ever level our Senior side have performed in the National League, where opposition like Cill Dara will compete in the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2026.

” Yet despite all this, those encounters against higher quality opposition will have provided invaluable learning to a number of young players who made their debut this year. The players, manager Stephen McGarry, coaches and backroom all deserve our thanks and appreciation for their efforts throughout the year.”