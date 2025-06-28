Marley Brown crowned ‘Rookie of the Round’

INCLEMENT weather made life difficult for local competitors at round two of the Irish Minibike Championship at Athboy.

Rain left the circuit in a treacherous conditions, leaving several of the young competitors to sit the race action out after experiencing track conditions during practice.

Those who did decide to risk the greasy surface largely fared well, with Cookstown’s Marley Brown one of the stand out performers on the day.

He was competing in the Senior Open class where he sealed sixth and seventh placed finishes for seventh overall and the coveted ‘Rookie of the Round’ award for his efforts.

Meanwhile, in the BamBam class for the series’ youngest competitors, Cookstown’s Louis Craig again shone with two podium finishes – second and third – for second overall, while Harry Birch and Katie Clint were in action for the Strabane-based Boss-E Racing team, finishing 9th and 13th overall.

Cookstown youngster Boyd Knipe was in action in the Junior Mini GP class where he came home fifth overall after taking fourth and sixth, while Newmills lass, Paige Mullen claimed 10th.

In Group One of the Senior Stock category, Coalisland’s Adam McStravog took 10th overall after a seventh placed finish in race one before he called it a day.

And in the Junior Elite section, Cookstown’s Riley Brown was in impressive form, taking two seconds for second overall, while Boss-E Racing’s Zak Turkington came home third and eighth which was enough for third overall in the four-stroke category.

The action will return at Athboy on August 9th.