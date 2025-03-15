Mary steps down from the LGFA after 16 memorable years

LEADING LGFA Adminstrator Mary Connolly has bowed out as the organisation’s National Treasurer after sixteen hugely productive years in the role.

A proud member of the Augher and St Macartans clubs, Mary has a long and distinguished history in the adminstrative field across Tyrone, Ulster and Ireland over the last 30 years.

She spent a decade as Tyrone LGFA Chairperson, a pivotal period for the growth of Ladies Football in the county, before becoming involved at provincial level, first as a delegate for Tyrone and secondly as position of Ulster Treasurer.

Her skills didn’t go unnoticed and she was elected to the position of National Treasurer at Congress in 2008, a position she held for 16 years. Despite holding such a busy and important role, she remained a trusted advistor to the Tyrone LGFA County Committee.

Mary has now stepped down from the role of National Treasurer and leaves behind a strong and lasting legacy for her future successors.

Meanwhile, there are six representatives from Tyrone selected for the 2025 Gaelic Games ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programme.

The 73 participants selected represent 23 counties and have commenced their leadership journeys.

This 12-month programme will run from February until September, with follow-up work to be completed thereafter. The Leading Provincial Females programme is designed for women interested in personal development and potentially leading teams on and off the field.

Throughout the year, participants will engage in four provincial programmes, each of which will consist of face-to-face sessions and online webinars, which will examine their leadership skills.

There are six successful applicants from the O’Neill County, namely Roise Darcy (Tattyreagh), Colleen Mulrine (Augher), Aoife Boyle (Beragh), Louise McKenna (Clogher), Sinéad Martin (Strabane) and Shaun Carberry (Brackaville).