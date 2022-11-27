Massive wins for strugglers Dergview and Dungannon

DUNGANNON Swifts and Dergview boosted their respective survival chances with massive wins at the weekend.

In the Lough 41 Championship Tommy Canning’s Derg side hauled themselves off the foot of the table and out of the bottom two with a surprise 2-0 victory over league leaders Loughgall at Darragh Park.

At Stangmore Park, a Rhyss Campbell goal earned Swifts only a second win of the season to take Dean Shiels’ team six points clear of basement boys Portadown.

Advertisement

Assistant manager Tony Gorman, who was standing in for the suspended Shiels, said Dungannon’s first victory in 10 games had brought massive relief.

“The overriding emotion is one of relief for sure because it’s that stage of the season when you’re going into December and we were sitting stuck on four points,” said the former Linfield player.

“And now the gap between us and Newry is eight points. I think it’s fair to say that that victory has been coming.

Following Dergview’s third win of the season, courtesy of first half goals from Mikhail Kennedy and Stephen Doherty, their manager Tommy Canning said coming off the bottom of the table was “massive”.

“To come out of the bottom two and with two games in hand certainly changes things,” he said.

“There is still a lot of hard work ahead but things are looking more positive than they were. Next week’s game at home to Welders is now massive.”