Masters dismantle Derry with ease

THE Tyrone Masters continued their unbeaten run in the group stages with a 5-15 to 0-6 win over Derry at Carrickmore last week.

It was their third win on the trot, and like previous wins over London and Armagh, there was no doubting the supremacy of the Red Hands across the hour.

Tyrone made their push in the closing stages of the first-half with goals from Damien Kelly and Sean Cavanagh (twice) helping to propel the home side into a 3-5 to 0-3 lead at the half-time interval.

The Red Hands continued where they left off after the break with goals from Mickey Anderson and Cathal Nicholas, while they topped up their lead with points from Stephen O’Neill, Conor Gomrley, Gary Coney, Declan Coyle and others.

Other players to impress included the likes of Aidan Brady, Damien McDevitt, Colm McGurk and midfield duo Barry Collins and Donal Mc Anallen. While there was a big margin between the teams at the final whistle, it was still a respectable showing from the Oak Leafers, who are in their first year fielding a Masters team in this era, and are captained by former senior intercounty star Kevin McGuckin. As for Tyrone, they’re playing great stuff and will look ahead to their remaining group stage matches with considerable confidence.