Masters make it five wins from five

TYRONE 0-14 DONEGAL 0-10

TYRONE Masters 100 per cent record remains in tact but they didn’t have it all their own way in a competitive tussle against Donegal at Killyclogher last Wednesday evening.

It was the Red Hands’ penultimate group stage game and they’ve now won all five of their matches following their four-point win over a well-organised Donegal side.

It was Donegal who started the better, running up a 0-3 to 0-1 with points from Benny Boyle and Shaun Maguire (two).

The first-half was nip and tuck throughout with Stephen O’Neill getting his name on the scoresheet and Boyle and Maguire keeping things ticking over on the scoring front for Donegal.

The introduction of Niall Gormley, who kicked some cracking scores, gave Tyrone a lift but they still trailed by two points at the break (0-9 to 0-7).

Tyrone started to get to grips with proceedings in the second-half as they gained a foothold in the middle sector. Gormley and O’Neill nudged Tyrone ahead for the first time in the game, while there were also solid defensive performances from the likes of Liam Patterson, Conor Gormley and Peter Clarke.

They also finished the game strongly with points from Gormley and O’Neill to ensure a four-point margin at the final whistle, and next up they will take on Cavan away from home in their final group match with the fixture details yet to be confirmed.