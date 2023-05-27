Masters match marks special occasion in Eglish

THE meeting of the Tyrone Masters and their Armagh counterparts this Saturday evening promises to be a special occasion for all associated with the Eglish club.

The game is set to officially mark the unveiling of the new pavilion at Páirc Chormaic, eleven years to the day since the pitch was opened in memory of the late Cormac McAnallen.

There’s added poignancy in that many of the players on show this weekend were former teammates and schoolmates of Cormac’s.

Players like Conor Gormley, Stephen O’Neill and Sean Cavanagh lined out alongside Cormac on that remarkable day twenty years ago when Tyrone won their first-ever All-Ireland title with victory against Armagh in an unprecedented all-Ulster showdown in September 2003.

Then there’s Cormac’s brother Dónal who lines out in midfield for the Tyrone masters alongside a number of other lads who played alongside Cormac during his underage career.

The connections don’t end there as a number of Cormac’s contemporaries at St Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh are also set to take to the field sporting the Orchard jersey on Saturday evening at 7.45pm.

On the evening itself Cormac’s family will present some of his prized items to the club for display in the Páirc Chormaic display cabinet.

Speaking earlier this week, Dónal McAnallen said he’s delighted that the Tyrone Masters’ clash with neighbours Armagh will coincide with the opening of the new pavilion.

“It’s another milestone for our club, and the first meeting of Tyrone and Armagh at this level in a long time so I’m glad that it’s all come together.

“Páirc Chormaic was opened in 2012 and it’s been developed piecemeal over the years largely through voluntary efforts.

“It has a number of distinct features, a ball wall and perimeter walk for example, and has its own unique sort of identity.

“Fr. Connolly Park has been the main ground for bigger games in Eglish but Páirc Chormaic probably gets as much use when you consider underage coaching and games. For myself it’s great to play there and a couple of my own children have started playing camogie.”

It’ll be the second game of Tyrone’s championship campaign following their successful trip to London three weeks ago. The Masters is going from strength-to-strength and there’s a group stage format to ultimately determine who will duke it out for the Mick Loftus Cup and the secondary competitions.

The Red Hands are the proud winners of the All-Ireland Championship for the last two years now and have added five-time All-Star Sean Cavanagh to their ranks now that he’s crossed the 40 barrier!

Opponents Armagh by contrast are in the first year of fielding a Masters team in this particular era. Austin McKenna, born on the Armagh side of the Blackwater river, was a member of the Tyrone panel last season and got an insight into the Masters set up.

He’s brought those ideas and concepts back to his native county and is now one of the main driving forces behind Armagh’s new over-40s team.

