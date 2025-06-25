BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  • 25 June 2025
Masters model leaves Tyrone in jeopardy
Tyrone Masters will need to beat Dublin on Saturday to maintain their hopes of defending their All-Ireland title.
We Are Tyrone - 25 June 2025
DEFENDING All-Ireland Masters champions Tyrone put their Dr Mick Loftus Cup on the line in their group stage clash against familiar foes Dublin at Lacken this Saturday (1.30pm).

The Red Hands, who are bidding for a historic five in-a-row, could find themselves pitted in a lower-tier competition should they lose this weekend, and questions have been asked about whether the format as it currently stands is equally fair across the board.

The group stages employ a hybrid regional-seeded model, and this is the fourth time in five years that Tyrone have found themselves coming up against a strong Dublin side. They’ve also been forced into playing a range of Ulster sides, who are also among the top teams in Ireland.

Another point of concern is an imbalance in home and away fixtures – over the 2021-25 seasons, Tyrone have been given ten home league fixtures, four neutral, and 13 away ties.

Tyrone have embarked on a run of three staight victories after an opennig day defeat to Cavan, but their ultimate All-Ireland aspirations hinge on this Saturday’s tie against Dublin, who are major contenders for the Mick Loftus Cup. By contrast, Connacht teams are relatively weak and Tyrone have been kept separate from those various counties in their group stage battles over the years.

