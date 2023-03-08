Mattie more upbeat about survival prospects

NOTHING less than a victory was demanded from Tyrone in Sunday’s key National League clash, which saw Mattie Donnelly show real leadership in spearheading all that was best in the three point win over Kerry.

The former captain has been an integral part of the Red Hand team for well over a decade.

He stepped up, once again, against the Munster and All-Ireland champions by producing controlled and determined football, which was an example to all in the team.

It was the kind of leadership that other players, management and supporters have come to expect from the Trillick clubman.

This three point win at Healy Park, then, was another important milestone for him, in an illustrious career; and he is well-aware of just how crucial yesterday’s win was.

“It was massively important,” he said. “Obviously, we take great pride in being in Division One .

“There is serious young stuff coming through, and we feel it’s important to stay in Division One.

“So, we have given ourselves a chance, and we have to push on and repeat that performance in the next two games. We have two weeks to work on that.”

After the disappointment of losing to both Galway and Mayo and the opening round defeat to Roscommon, this was a crucial tie for Tyrone.

The pain of those setbacks was clear, as the players prepared for this round five clash against their old rivals from Munster.

“It’s disappointing that the boys haven’t been expressing what they’re capable of,” was how Mattie Donnelly succintly described the frustrations of results in the past few weeks.

“There’s a lot of proud Tyrone men on this team, and when you’re not doing that justice every weekend, it’s frustrating, and we were hurting.

“At this level, it’s a very small tweak in dynamic that can change all that. Once the tide goes against you, the confidence can take a hit.

“We were unlucky on a lot of occasions with injuries and different things in the games, but we never doubted the boys that are in the dressing-room.

“There’s serious stuff in there: I knew it would turn, but I don’t want to jump the gun too much, and say it has turned, because we have been guilty of producing performances like that in the past, and then letting the bar drop.

“We showed the template there today: We showed what we’re capable of, and the challenge now is to repeat that.”

Tyrone had to show resolve and commitment to recover from two Kerry goals at critical stages of the match.

But, they did respond, and now sit off the bottom of the Division One table, with two matches remaining against Monaghan and Armagh.

“Last week (against Mayo), we played very well in the first 20 minutes, but, as soon as the goal went in for them, we unravelled a bit, and we have been doing that over the past 18 months,” he added.

“So, I was very interested and excited to see how we reacted in these situations. The first goal went in (against Kerry), and you were thinking: ‘Oh here we go again’.

“But, because we spoke about it during the week, I would be very happy with the response.

“We have shown, now, the template for what works for us,” Mattie concluded.

“The challenge is to pick holes in it, and refine it on Tuesday, and over the next few weeks.”