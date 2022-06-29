Mature on-course approach key to Mallon’s success

DWAYNE Mallon believes a more mature approach to his on-course management has been key to his phenomenal success at Dungannon Golf Club this season.

Since the start of March, Mallon, who turned 31 yesterday (Wednesday) has won 11 gross prizes – a gross score is your total number of shots taken without a handicap being taken into consideration – with an average score of 68 strokes around the parkland course.

His run of success began with a level par 72 in the Evelyn Cullen Cup and was followed by rounds of 68, 69, 72, 67, 66, 69, 66, 67, 69 and 68 as he brought up the 11th gross win of the season so far in the Wednesday Open of last week.

“I’ve been consistent enough this year, but there have been a few bad rounds in there too,” observed the plus-1 hadnicapper.

“I feel more confident, more comfortable now so these scores are coming more regularly. I know if I start well I can go low and the lowest I’ve had this year was a 64 about four weeks ago, so it’s going well.

“But I’ve been playing at that level for a long time and I’m more relaxed and more mature on the golf course now. It’s about picking the right shots, it’s about course management, not trying to chase a score and not always taking driver.”

And while he’s enjoyed a stunning start to the season, Mallon hasn’t put a figure on the number of gross prizes he wants to win before the winter.

“I’m just going out and enjoying it and if I get a gross I get a gross,” he laughed.

Mallon is no stranger to shooting low around the Dungannon fairways, recording the course record in 2018 with a stunning round of 11-under-par, which was a 61 that disappointingly ended with a bogey on the last, his only dropped shot that day.

“That was the best day I ever had,” he beamed. “But I bogeyed the last! It could have been a 59 but it wasn’t to be!”

Meanwhile, Dwayne’s five year old son, Mason has also taken up the game and Mallon senior is hoping junior will follow in his footsteps on the links.

“He’s mad at it too but I hope he’s better than me because if he is he’ll be doing well and I could maybe retire!,” he laughed.