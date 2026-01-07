Mayor serves up special event for successful Strabane club

A title-winning Tyrone tennis club has been honoured at a special reception.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, hosted the reception for Strabane Tennis Club this week to acknowledge the club’s achievements throughout 2025.

The Mayor welcomed members to the Guildhall where he congratulated them on their victory in the Autumn League, and their commitment to promoting the sport in the Strabane area.

“I am delighted to be able to join Strabane Tennis Club in celebrating their successes throughout 2025,” he declared.

“The club does a fantastic job in encouraging local people to take up tennis and enjoy the many health and wellbeing benefits of the sport.

“While the club’s track record in local competitions is fantastic, it also plays a very important role in the local community, bringing members together and connecting people on a social level.

“It’s not all about winning competitions, the club hosts numerous events and fundraisers which make a real difference to the community.”