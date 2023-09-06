McAleer & Rushe extends its Tyrone GAA Partnership

TYRONE GAA have announced a two year extension to its existing sponsorship agreement with McAleer & Rushe.

This partnership will see the Tyrone-based company, and MRP, the property division of McAleer & Rushe, continuing their support the Red Hand inter-county football and hurling teams across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Announcing the extended partnership with Tyrone GAA, Seamus McAleer & Eamonn Laverty jointly commented: “McAleer & Rushe and MRP are long-time advocates for all sport, both at grassroot and professional levels.

“ We are pleased to continue our sponsorship of Tyrone GAA, a partnership that reflects our enduring commitment to sport and the values of teamwork, passion, and community that it represents. We extend our gratitude to all the players and management of all codes for their tireless dedication and warmly wish them the best of luck for the incoming season.”

In welcoming the extended agreement, Tyrone GAA Chairperson Martin Sludden added: “We are delighted to extend our sponsorship agreement with McAleer & Rushe as the main sponsor of Tyrone GAA for a further two years. I want to thank Seamus, Eamonn and all at McAleer & Rushe and MRP for their continued support, it is very much appreciated.”

McAleer & Rushe operates across the UK & Ireland in multi-sector projects of both standalone buildings and regeneration schemes. MRP is its property arm and has recently been selected by Translink as its Private Sector Partner for Belfast’s transformational Weavers Cross development.