McAleer & Rushe extends its Tyrone GAA Partnership

  • 6 September 2023
McAleer & Rushe extends its Tyrone GAA Partnership
Seen at the installation of the new floodlights at Healy Park are (from left) Peter McKearney (Contracts Director), Paul McKarney (Managing Director), Tyrone County Chairman Martin Sludden, Omagh St. Enda's Chairman Conor Sally and Daniel Strain (Project Manager). They are pictured at the McAleer and Rushe advertising hoarding.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 September 2023
