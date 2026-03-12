McAnespie believes cup tests will stand to Ballygawley boys

ST Ciaran’s will bid to get their name once again on the All Ireland schools roll of honour when they take on Balla Secondary school in Father Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Saturday afternoon.

They have made the decider strictly on merit after a tough Markey Cup campaign that saw them having to go to the well in all three knockout games.

Last time out they were comprehensive winners over St Paul’s Raheny in the Dr. Eamonn O’Sullivan Cup semi final but joint captain Darren McAnespie is well aware that a much tougher challenge awaits them this weekend.

“Ulster was very tough, even during the group stages, but we believe that those games have stood to us,” said Darren.

“I suppose in the All-Ireland semi final we weren’t tested the way that we were expected to be or indeed would like to have been but you can only beat what is put in front of you.

“Raheny didn’t play the football that they are capable off but having said that we played well. We know that we are going to have to play at least as well again against a Balla side who have been very impressive in their run to the final.

“We know that that they are a very tough squad and they came through a section that included Cobie McDonald’s side so we have to be ready for it. You see the way that he has lit up senior football during the league and the fact that Balla only conceded seven points against them in the Connaught final shows how strong they are.”

Aghaloo clubman Darren has certainly played his part in their march to the final and along with a couple of other players on the St Ciaran’s side he has the experience of helping Tyrone win a National title in 2025 when he was a key part of the Minor side, experience which could be key this weekend.

“You would like to think that those of us that are on the team and that won All Irelands last year with Tyrone that that experience will stand to us,” he said.

“Our minor final against Kerry went right down to the wire and we knew that we had to dig deep that day and we done it. It is going to be the same on Saturday and we have to be ready for that challenge and hopefully we can get over the line as well.”

Darren and his teammates are sixty odd minutes away from writing their names in the history books and while that would be a great achievement for a squad who had won nothing in their school careers until this season, the legacy that would leave would be just as important.

“This group never won anything during their school careers before the Markey Cup but that win was great not just for the players but for the younger lads at the school who can now see what can be achieved and can push on and play MacLarnon or MacRory Cup football.

“A lot of the younger year groups play in grade 1 football, unlike us, and you want them to continue that progress and show what St.Ciaran’s is all about.

“There is a great buzz around the school in the build up and all the teachers and staff have been brilliant and you have to enjoy these days and hopefully we can go all the way.”