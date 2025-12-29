McAree not expecting any big name departures

Rodney McAree insists he won’t be in a rush to add to his Dungannon Swifts squad in the January transfer market.

The sales window reopens this week, with clubs able to tweak their squads for the remainder of the campaign.

McAree isn’t expecting to lose any of his top players, but admits some on the fringes may look for first team opportunities elsewhere.

“I don’t think we’re in a big panic to sign players,” he said. “If the right player comes along, we will certainly look at it.

“Maybe there’s a slight worry or concern that we’re going to lose players because we’re doing so well on the pitch, and it maybe limits opportunities for others.

“So it could be a case that some of the players who aren’t getting enough minutes are maybe thinking of going elsewhere to play, because all players want to play football and they want to play matches.

“So if that crops up as well, we then have to be active and make sure that we have somebody coming in to replace them.”

McAree is not expecting any big name departures in January.

“I haven’t really sensed any interest in any of them, so that doesn’t concern me,” he added.

“I think our big players at this moment in time are enjoying it as well.

“They are big players whenever they play for us, but maybe if they move on to so-called bigger clubs, they won’t be as big a player.

“So everybody seems happy, or at least the majority seem happy at this moment. There’ll always be one or two who are maybe just not as happy, but we’re trying to keep everybody on board.

“I’m happy with what I have at this moment in time. I don’t necessarily feel we need anyone and I don’t want to lose any. But that’s not always the way it pans out.”