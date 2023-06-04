McAree set to become next Swifts boss following resignation

It’s looking increasingly likely that Rodney McAree will be the next manager of Dungannon Swifts.

This afternoon Glentoran confirmed that McAree has resigned as manager of the Big Two outfit.

McAree said he was stepping down due to family circumstances. In a statement to Glentoran.com he said, “I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran, first as coach then as manager, but family circumstances dictate that unfortunately I need to spend more time each day nearer home in Dungannon.

“My Dad Joe has been unwell recently and has needed to take a step back from his long-term role as head of Dungannon United Youth. He has built something very special there over the decades and I want to continue that on for him. This has been in my head for the past couple of months and while I know the timing is poor and it’s been a very difficult decision, I feel it’s something I’ve had to do to protect the family legacy and support my father.

“I’ve loved every minute at the Glens and want to say a massive thanks to Mick and Paul for bringing me to Glentoran and giving me the opportunity to work at such a great club, first as coach then as manager. They deserve a lot of credit for their work in terms of revitalising a great club and making it competitive again. I’ve loved working with the players. They’ve been exceptional and they have responded magnificently to me since I’ve been in charge over the past few months. I’ll sadly miss them.

“Finally all the very best to the Glens support. The away days in particular have been fantastic and they’ve given me and the players great support. There are great people all around Glentoran and I wish them and the club all the very best in Europe and for the future.”

Glentoran Chairman Ian Kerr said the club was disappointed to lose McAree.

He said, “Rodney leaves the club on a high after our European qualification and we at Glentoran are very sorry to see him go. But we understand that family will always come first in these situations and Rodney has put his family’s needs to the fore in making this decision. Everyone at the club thanks Rodney for his contribution over the past two seasons and we wish him all the very best for his future career in football in Dungannon.”

His resignation paves the way for a return to his hometown club.