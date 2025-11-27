McCaffrey now relishing new horizons for Clogher

ULSTER JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

ONE of the most memorable triumphs in Clogher’s distinguished history saw them capture a first Ulster title success, as well as earning them a place in the All-Ireland series with all the potential that the national scene is now bringing them.

It was a day to remember for the Eire Ogs at Roslea last Saturday. Victory over Emyvale came in the most dramatic circumstances. The late winning point from Conor Shields earned them the provincial crown, and has left both players, management and supporters yearning for more.

An All-Ireland Quarter Final clash against the British champions is now next up for them. London-based side, Tara GAA, who defeated Sean McDermotts in the final, are now set to provide the opposition for the Tyrone and new Ulster champions for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

That will no doubt be another historic occasion for the Eire Ogs. Their delight at Saturday’s win and the celebrations afterwards are now being followed by a renewed focus on their next assignment and the possibility of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final.

For all involved, though, there is immense satisfaction at how this season is going. From the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the Division Three league in Tyrone, they have bounced back on the championship front with a series of top rate displays.

“It’s a bit unreal what we’re experiencing at the moment. But it’s a special feeling to see what this success means to all our supporters. It’s great to bring so many memories and so much joy to our families and the supporters,” said corner back Sean McCaffrey.

“This is unbelievable and I thought we displayed great resilience against Emyvale. We had a tough start, which was probably a lot to do with nerves.

“Emyvale are a big and strong physical team, they pressed us well in the fist 20 minutes or so, but the boys rallied well and we got into the game before half-time.

“Tat really shows the quality of the players in this team. We got back by half-time, Rory McElroy had a massive save at the stroke of half-time and we pressed on.”

One of the big questions for Clogher is what has made the difference for them so far in 2025. Relegation from Intermediate ranks in 2024 was a big setback, but they regrouped and are no riding on the crest of a wave that is getting bigger and bigger.

For the players and management, of course, the task isn’t finished yet. No-one knows just where it will lead or how their journey will eventually end. But the prospect of a Cup presentation at Croke Park is an ambitious and realistic aim.

“Last year, a few men knew straight away that we were better than relegation and led our revival. Conor and Kieran were the main players on the field and the biggest drivers off the field.

“We lost out in the league, but then concentrated on the championship and things have thankfully worked out so well so far,” added McCaffrey.

“After losing to Cookstown in the last game of the league we had to get going again.

“They deservedly turned us over in the opening game between us. We won every game after that and then they beat us a second time.

“To regroup for the Championship and go at it the way we could shows great character. We’ll not complain about going to London for the All-Ireland now.

“It’s unbelievable to be continuing the journey now. We are training in November for the reight reasons now which is just brilliant. Hopefully our journey will continue for a while yet.”