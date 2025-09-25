McCroary hits dramatic late winning goal for St Davogs

LADIES DIVISION TWO CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Loughmacrory 2-13 Aghyaran 4-9 (aet)

THIS was a fine open game of football with two teams really going for it and after extra-time it was Aghyaran who booked their place in the final of the Division 2 Championship with Emma McCroary sliding in a match winning goal late on to break Loughmacrory hearts.

Advertisement

Though St Davog’s opened a seven point cushion in the first half, the deficit was quickly hauled back by Loughmacrory and from there on it was tit for tat with little to seperate the sides.

Sasha Byrne was once again in excellent form for Aghyaran and alongside Tara McHugh and Tyrone captain Aoibhinn McHugh they helped their side establish a three point half time lead.

Kerrie Ward combined several times with player of the match Lucy McCullagh whose finishing prowess stood out, while Niamh Fox and Cora McElduf also impressed for Loughmacrory throughout.

McCullagh finished with an impressive 1-8 on the night and it appeared that would help her side prevail but goals from McHugh and a double strike from Byrne took the game to extra time with Byrne crashing home to the net in the final seconds when the ball came off the bar and Aghyaran reduced to fourteen players.

By the break in extra time Loughmacrory had a two point advantage and as the game entered the latter stages they were still a point to the good before McCroary found the net to secure a final ticket.

Loughmacrory Scorers: Lucy McCullagh 1-8, Cora McElduff 1-0, Niamh Fox 0-2, Leah Gallagher 0-2, Kerrie Ward 0-1

Aghyaran Scorers: Sasha Byrne 2-3, Emma McCroary 1-5, Tara McHugh 1-1