McCrory to step down as ladies chairperson

DONNA McCrory will end her tenure as Tyrone ladies chairperson at the Omagh St Enda’s hosted annual County Convention tomorrow (Tuesday) evening..

The annual meeting will wrap up a sixth year in the hotseat for the Edendork club woman.

There are three nominees to succeed McCrory. They are current vice chair Grainne Donnelly, Dromore’s Paddy O’Brien, the current fixtures chair, and Martin Conway, from the Sigerson’s club, who, of course, previously held the role..

Donnelly and O’Brien as well as popular Urney official Veronica McMenamin are also nominated for vice chair while Denise McGillion, from Naomh Eoghan, is, along with Rita Hannigan and Mary McAleer, nominated for secretary and assistant secretary.

There has been no new nominations for the position of treasurer. Aoibeann McBride confirmed she was stepping down from the role after two years and in an appeal the outgoing chair asked for clubs to give the role serious consideration in the hope a late nominee will step forward.

McCrory took charge of Tyrone from Martin Conway in 2017 and during her tenure the Red Hands claimed three Ulster intermediate titles, appeared in an All Ireland final and, of course, claimed the 2018 All Ireland crown as well as several Ulster youth titles. There has also been some trying times for her and Tyrone, including relegation from the senior championship, management changes as well as the pandemic.

Speaking ahead of standing down the chairperson paid tribute to those who had supported her through her recent illness and spoke of her confidence that the County would continue to develop and prosper. She reflected on the challenges presented by Covid and paid tribute to the clubs and members of Tyrone who kept the wheels turning.

In her first year in charge the departing chairperson suffered a serious car accident but continued to lead the County, a testament to her leadership quality.

Several other contests are expected on the night while clubs will consider several reports, examine the current financial situation as well as look at several recommendations going forward. The club of the year award will be presented on the night.

The meeting will be held back at the St Enda’s clubrooms in honour of the first meeting held at the Omagh venue in 1991, a meeting that saw the formation of the ladies game in the County. It’s hoped that several original members of the first executive will come along as a special plaque marking the formation of the association in the County will be unveiled.

Proceedings get underway at 7.30pm with attendees advised to use the McBrides Lane entrance and car park as the Healy Park site is being prepared for the annual Winter Wonderland.