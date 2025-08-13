McDonagh and Alin continue winning ways

LOCAL rising boxing stars and new fathers, Charles McDonagh and Teo Alin continued their winning starts to life in the paid ranks last weekend.

McDonagh outpointed stubborn Yorkshire man Owen Durnan over four rounds during the Maximum Risk show in Belfast’s Girdwood Hub, while Alin stopped Middlesbrough’s Caine Singh in the fifth round of their clash on the Fresh Blood card at the Devenish Complex.

Twenty-one-year-old McDonagh has extended his record to 3-0 after last Saturday night’s win, which he felt was a step up on several fronts given it came against a fellow southpaw, who weighed in five pounds overweight.

“It went well. It was a good win against a tough opponent,” the Dungannon super-lightweight observed.

“It was definitely a step up against a different style compared to my last two opponents and what didn’t help was he was 5lbs heavier – he was actually a welterweight.

“He was meant to be 140lbs, but he came 5lbs overweight. But he was a good opponent and a fellow southpaw, so it was my first time fighting a southpaw in the professional ranks, which was good.

“It wasn’t too bad [taking on a southpaw opponent], it wasn’t much different and I probably enjoyed it a bit better.”

McDonagh is hoping to return to action in October, with a first six round clash on the cards.

Cookstown’s Alin, meanwhile, had to overcome tiredness during his clash with Singh. The night before the bout, the 29-year-old Cookstown man felt he’d get a better night sleep at his parent’s house, rather than at home with a newborn, but that plan backfired and he ended up fighting on empty last Friday.

Fortunately, he had enough in the tank to end proceedings early, much to his delight.

“It was a good performance and it was good to get the stoppage as well,” he beamed.

“But I was glad to get the stoppage because the night before, even though I went to my Ma’s house, I couldn’t get to sleep. I was awake for over 24 hours by the time I got into the ring!

“I thought I’d get some sleep after the weigh-in [on the morning of the fight] but I didn’t sleep at all, I mean nothing!

“I don’t know what was wrong with me, I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but I saw every hour on the clock the night before and then after the weigh-in.

“During the warm-up, my eyes were heavy and I said to myself ‘I need to wake up here!’.

“But the first four rounds, I out boxed him, I won every round. But I knew I was getting tired and he came out strong in the fifth round. We were standing toe-to-toe for a bit but I caught him with a left hook that wobbled him and then I caught him with another few punches and the referee stopped it before the round was over.”

Teo is hoping to return to the ring in November.