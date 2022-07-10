This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

McElduff wins fifth Irish National Handball title

  • 10 July 2022
McElduff wins fifth Irish National Handball title
Conor McElduff
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 July 2022
4 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Related Articles

GAA

Ann-Marie is a record breaker in Roscommon

  • 10 July 2022
GAA

Strabane Athlete To Captain Ireland Girls

  • 8 July 2022
GAA

Aghaloo set for stiffer summer tests

  • 8 July 2022
GAA

Rafferty delighted to earn Commonwealth Games NI selection

  • 8 July 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY