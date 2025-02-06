McElroy hopes Dean Maguirc can take next leap forward

DEAN Maguirc College, Carrickmore stand on the cusp of a first ever MacLarnon Cup title and their manager Gavan McElroy is well-positioned to put their run to Sunday’s final into its proper context.

The Carrickmore man has taught at the school for an uninterrupted stint stretching all the way back to the early nineties, and witnessed the amalgamation of Ulster Colleges and Ulster Vocational Schools to form Ulster Schools back in 2016.

The Dean’s breakthrough moment under the new umbrella came in 2023, when they landed Markey Cup honours – in other words, the Ulster Schools ‘C’ title at this age grouping.

Just two years later, they have earned their shot at landing the ‘B’ title, the prestigious MacLarnon Cup, in Sunday’s final against Patrician High of Carrickmacross at Celtic Park.

And first and foremost, Gavan is keen to attribute their success to the quality of players at his disposal.

“We competed well at Vocationals and there was always a big effort put into football in the Dean.

“We didn’t get the chance to compete in those other competitions until Ulster Schools, led by Seamus Woods, amalgamated about eight years ago.

“It gave every school the chance to compete at the level they’re capable of, and a chance to rise through the ranks, which we’re now doing.

“The big factor for the Dean is that we’re getting the players – no matter how many coaches you have, you need players who have the calibre to compete at this level, and what you’re also seeing is that more parents are sending their children to the Dean than happened previously.”

The Dean’s panel consists of footballers from five different mid-Tyrone clubs, namely Carrickmore, Loughmacrory, Greencastle, Beragh and Pomeroy. Gavan says one of the special things about school’s football is that lads from opposing clubs get the opportunity to line outside each other before going their separate ways.

“It’s great for the lads because it’s the last chance they’ll have to play together before coming up against each other as rivals down the line at club level.

“There’s a great buzz around the school at the moment, helped by the fact our girls were in last week’s Ulster Championship U16 final against St Patrick’s Dungannon as well.

“I suppose our boys have taken centre stage from the perspective of the county. When we won the Markey final, it was overshadowed somewhat because we had two other schools still involved, Donaghmore winning the MacLarnon and Omagh CBS going on to win both the MacRory and Hogan Cups.

“It’s a good boost for us to be in this position and it’s been a tough journey to get to this point. Hopefully we can take the final step and we’re determined to go out and give it our best.”

Gavan also believes that the experience of winning the Markey Cup two years back has helped instil belief in his charges that they belong at this level.

“It was very important, it was the first time we’ve won one of these three big competitions, and there’s five or six lads who are still involved, who cut their teeth at this level when they were fifth year, and have familiarised themselves with the environment at provincial level.”

He also praised the influence of his colleagues on the management team, former Tyrone footballer Enda Kilpatrick and Dromore’s Caolan Slevin.

“Enda’s name is synonymous with schools football and he’s been in the Dean 37 years. He’s a very wise head, very organised and very respected by the lads.

“Caolan Slevin has been a great addition this year, he’s a newly qualified teacher and he brings a serious level of enthusiasm. It’s important to have a lad like Caolan who the lads can relate to, he’s only 24 or 25 and he’s made a great impact.”