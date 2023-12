TYRONE club Galbally have appointed Gavin McGilly as manager of their men’s senior football team with club native Paddy Tally involved in an advisory capacity.

Annaghmore man McGilly worked alongside Paddy Tally when St Mary’s surged to a historic Sigerson Cup triumph in 2017, and he was also part of Tally’s background team during his three years in charge of Down.

McGilly was joint-manager of the Moy team that won the All-Ireland Intermediate club title in February 2018 alongside Audi Kelly.

Advertisement

Paddy Tally will continue to serve as Kerry coach in 2024, but he will also be involved in a background role with his home club, who maintained their Division One status this year under their previous management team of Joe McMahon and Paddy Crozier.

Also involved in the newly appointed Galbally management set-up are Declan Murphy, Marty Brannigan, Damian Corr, Billy McElholm and experienced physio Peter Scullion, who has worked with the Ulster Rugby team.