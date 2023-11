ENDA McGinley and Stephen Quinn have assumed the reins at their native Errigal Ciaran ahead of the 2024 season. The duo were installed late last week, less than a fortnight after Errigal Ciaran’s spirited attempt at maintaining their grip on the O’Neill Cup came undone in a dramatic Tyrone Senior Championship final against Trillick.

Joint-managers Mark Harte and Adrian O’Donnell subsequently signed off after three eventful years in charge, the highlight being Errigal’s surge to the Tyrone SFC title for the first time in a decade in 2022.

Errigal have opted to stay in-house ahead of the new season with club stalwarts Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn slipping into the vacancy at the helm of their senior men’s football team.

Advertisement

Three-time All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley and well-regarded coach Stephen Quinn have formed an effective working partnership on the managerial front in recent years.

Most prominently, Quinn worked alongside McGinley in a two-year spell in charge of the Antrim footballers between 2021-2022, and they also helped Swatragh to a third-placed finish in the league during a stint in charge of the Derry club in the years prior.

McGinley and Quinn were also at the coalface of a hugely successful period at the Errigal Ciaran minor team that won back-to-back Grade One Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Many of the players involved are now mainstays of the senior side, including Darragh Canavan, Joe Oguz, Cormac Quinn and Peter Og Macartan, so it’s an exciting challenge on a number of levels for McGinley and Quinn.