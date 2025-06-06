McGinnity encouraged by Trillick’s second-half showing

A REPEAT of last year’s Tyrone Senior Final gave the two teams who contested that O’Neill Cup showdown the perfect opportunity to test their respective panellists in the first of a series of starred matches played without county representatives.

Trillick and Errigal Ciaran played out a fairly entertaining draw on Sunday, the tie finishing 1-9 to 0-12. The county contingent watched from the sideline as Lee Brennan and Shea McDermott turned on the style in attack on a blustery afternoon at Cardinal MacRory Park in Dunmoyle.

The Reds were playing their first all-county league clash and now they’re looking forward to Sunday’s away trip against Killyclogher.

New manager Richard Thornton is marshalling the sideline for them, helped by the experience of the former Fermanagh star Peter McGinnity, a vastly experienced coach who has been on board with Trillick for the last number of years.

McGinnity said: “This was an entertaining game and a good way to start. We regarded it as a game of two halves, because the lads didn’t get a big lot right in the first half playing with the breeze. Maybe there was a feeling that the breeze was going to take the ball over the bar.

“There were something like 10 wides in that first half. I thought Trillick were brilliant in the second half. They played some very controlled football, got some good scores. We could have come away with a win and I thought we’d have deserved that, but we’ll take a lot from the second half display.

“I have some sympathy for the boys because when you have a strong wind and you’re feeling it in your back, then you think you can score from anywhere. So, we took shots that were more in hope than expectation and that cost us in the first half.”

June 1 is probably quite a late start for many clubs in the All-County League. The delay was due to Tyrone’s success in reaching and then winning the All-Ireland U-20 title thanks to a glittering second half display against Louth.

But there’s plenty of time for catch-up during the coming months as the leagues continue on a weekly basis.

One thing for certain is that both Trillick and Errigal Ciaran will be strong contenders at or near the top of the table, and in the championship where they’ve shared the last three senior titles.

“It was much more of a team game for us in the second half against Errigal,” added McGinnity.

“Everyone was doing their best and becoming involved. We’re a bit disappointed at not getting the two points, but the second half would have lifted your spirits.

“This was a game that both teams were looking forward to for quite some time. This is June and you’d hardly believe that we’re only playing our first match. Errigal were in the same sort of situation as ourselves.

“It was good to get out in a match that really mattered with two valuable points and we got one each.”