McGroarty brings in the new year with record doubl

ED McGroarty kick-started 2023 in style by setting two new national ultrarunning records in Kildare.

The Raphoe-based chef went into the event at Le Chéile AC track in Leixlip with the aim of setting a new national 100-mile record, knowing that if he achieved that then he would also break the national 12 hour record in the process.

And he achieved both goals, setting a new 12 hour mark of 142km and setting a new 100 mile time of 13 hours and 47 minutes.

While delighted with his achievement, McGroarty admits that it may be some time before he races during the Festive period again.

“I was looking to break the 100 mile record but I knew if I was on target for the 100 mile, I’d go through the 12 hour at record pace, so that was the plan,” explained the Lifford Strabane AC member.

“I was delighted with it because at this time of year with the weather and trying to train and Christmas and family and work, this is the first time I’ve raced in December. I’ve trained through the winter and done an early race in February but I don’t think I’ll ever do another race on New Year’s Eve!

“It went to plan and I was aiming for what I got and it was great to get it but there were a few weeks when I was up and down with training, missed some training and with the amount of food and drink around you want to relax but you have to train.

“I was off Christmas Day, I wasn’t working, and I’d worked seven days up to Christmas Eve and I just said ‘I’m not a professional athlete, I’m going to open a bottle of wine and have a couple of glasses and relax’.

“So, there were a few days like that over Christmas and when I was coming into the start line I was wondering if I over did it, am I all right to race, but it turned out well.”

McGroarty’s finish to 2022 continued a fine run of form he enjoyed over the past 12 months during which he broke the Irish record at the 24 Hour European Championships in Verona, Italy, where he registered 258.82 kilometres. And that achievement came after he retained his Irish title in Belfast with a run of 255.8km. McGroarty is also the record holder of running from Mizen Head to Malin Head and in 2021 he became the first Irish athlete to break 250km when he set a new mark of 256.57km.

And he will be hoping to bring that form with him throughout 2023 which should provide more challenges close to home and much further afield with a 48 hour race in Omagh followed by the 24 Hour World Championships in Taiwan,.

The Kildare race proved ideal on both fronts, with it acting as a fundraiser for the Ireland team heading east next December and it allowed Ed the chance to get some miles into his legs ahead of Jill McCann’s long distance track meet in Tyrone in early March.

“[The race in Kildare] was promoted to raise money for the Ireland team to race internationally,” Ed explained “All the proceeds are going to sending a team to the 24 Hour World Championships in Taiwan next December, which is going to be an expensive trip.

“They were trying to raise some money so we could send a strong team, so I did it because I felt these people are putting this on and they aren’t getting paid and all the money is going to us so I have to support it, especially if I’m lucky to be picked for the World Championships.”

Looking ahead to March 10th and his trip to Omagh, Ed admits that while he was glad to get some preparation in Kildare, running for 48 hours on a track will be different to what he’s used to.

“The plan was to just do the 100 miles and try to do it in under 14 hours so it wouldn’t be as taxing as my usual 24 hour races. It was like a build-up race to the ‘A’ race in 10 weeks time but still giving it my all,” he added.

“About six hours into the race at the weekend I was thinking ‘no way, I don’t want to do a 48 hour race, I think I’ll stick to six hour races’ because I was ready to pull out at that stage.

“But no, I am looking forward to the 48 hour and looking forward to a new distance.

“Obviously I’ve gone beyond 48 hours before, Mizen to Malin, but I’m looking forward to the different strategy and it’s great that it’s so close to home.”