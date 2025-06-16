McGuigan appointed new Castlederg boss

GARY McGuigan has been appointed the new player-manager of Castlederg United.

Last week the Fermanagh and Western League Division Two club confirmed that McGuigan would succeed Tristram Hannan as first team supremo.

He will be assisted by club player Dylan Russell who is sidelined due to injury.

“Gary who is no stranger around the club nor to the F&W football leagues finally puts the pen to paper and will take on a manager/player role this year,” said a spokesman on the club’s Facebook.

“Dylan Russell will be second in command taking a permanent role on the sideline this year due to injury.”

McGuigan returns to United having helped neighbours Killen Rangers to Mercer League glory in the season just finished.

He has also played for St Patrick’s, Tummery Athletic and Strabane Athletic.