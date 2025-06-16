BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

McGuigan appointed new Castlederg boss

  • 16 June 2025
McGuigan appointed new Castlederg boss
Gary McGuigan, left, and Dylan Russell.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 16 June 2025
Less than a minute

GARY McGuigan has been appointed the new player-manager of Castlederg United.

Last week the Fermanagh and Western League Division Two club confirmed that McGuigan would succeed Tristram Hannan as first team supremo.

He will be assisted by club player Dylan Russell who is sidelined due to injury.

Advertisement

“Gary who is no stranger around the club nor to the F&W football leagues finally puts the pen to paper and will take on a manager/player role this year,” said a spokesman on the club’s Facebook.

“Dylan Russell will be second in command taking a permanent role on the sideline this year due to injury.”

McGuigan returns to United having helped neighbours Killen Rangers to Mercer League glory in the season just finished.

He has also played for St Patrick’s, Tummery Athletic and Strabane Athletic.

Related posts:

Cookstown trio help NI to UK success New Coagh boss is hoping tough season can lead to growth The Boot Room Podcast: The review of the year

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn