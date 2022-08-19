McKernan set for new challenges on US return

A STRONG indication of the build-up in preparations for the Tyrone senior championship was provided on Sunday when Coalisland welcomed back two players set to be pivotal figures for them in this year’s title-race.

Michael McKernan and Niall Devlin were among a raft of Tyrone players – a list also including Ruairi Canavan, Conor MeYLer and Matthew McGleeenan – who made the trip to the United States for the summer. Now, though, the Fianna duo are back and ready to concentrate fully on the Fianna’s bid which begins with a tough opening day encounter against Carrickmore.

Both got a taste of domestic action for the first time last Sunday in the ACL Division One derby clash against Clonoe. Victory for the boys in blue has set them up nicely, but they’re well aware of the need to be on top form as they aim to emulate the progress of 2021 when they reached the County Final.

“It was good to get back to club football, and get back to playing with those boys. It’s a hard old battle to get back into,” he remarked afterwards as he recovered from a lively return to the competitiveness of the Red Hand All-County League.

“There were a few things that we had to fix ourselves, winning tackles and stuff like that. When we got that sorted, we knew we had to the ability to grind out a result.

“It’s good being back home. America was enjoyable, but here is where you want to be playing. It’s good to get away, and it’s even better to be back.

“The boys have been building momentum and hopefully we can carry it into the championship too. All the games are important now at this stage of the year. We’re getting to the real part of the season and we want to be starting to come good.”

Things are looking positive for Coalisland. They are currently sitting nicely poised in Division One of the league. Their 14 point tally is just four adrift of the current leaders, Errigal Ciaran, with three matches left to play.

It’s unlikely that they’ll end up as champions by the end of the league campaign.

However, that is not set to worry either Stephen Ferguson of their players too much as they prepare for that knock-out opener against the St Colmcille’s.

In addition to preparing for that big game, Michael McKernan and his Tyrone teammates will also have one eye on the resumption of training and the chance to exorcise the disappointments of a premature conclusion to their 2022 season.

“The disappointment it’s still there obviously and it will be there until next year when we get playing again,” he added.

“Going to America takes your mind off it for a while. But whenever you’re back you’re focused again for Coalisland firstly and Tyrone will be starting up shortly.

“We have to look at last year, and we just can’t let it go without reviewing it. We’ll do that and take it from there. It’s just about hard work in the pre-season.”

Tyrone and the remainder of the inter-county teams are likely to resume collective training in November. By then, the race for the O’Neill Cup will have concluded.

There’s just a month now until the championship at senior and intermediate level begins for the year. Coalisland are one of any number of teams who will have a strong say in the destination of the O’Neill Cup. They reached the final, of course, in 2021 only to lose to Dromore, but they’ll be well aware of the importance of staying focused on one game at a time.

Their opening match is a repeat of last year’s dramatic quarter final clash against Carrickmore. Suffice to say that they’ll not be taking anything for granted when the clubs renew acquaintances.

It will be a second shot at championship glory at club level for Red Hand defender.

While in the US he lined out with Chicago Parnells. They lost in the final of the Chicago championship to Pearses by 11 points.

Nevertheless, the experience was one that he enjoyed despite the obvious difference between playing in Ireland and over there.

“It’s 13 a side in America, and there’s more space in the heat. It was hot enough out there and nearly too hot,” he added.

“The experience was unreal. It’s one of those things that if you get the chance, you should probably do it and get away for a time.

“It was a chance to re-set and relax and get ready again for next year and the rest of this year.”