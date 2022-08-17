This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

McLaughlin pips Maguire to first spot

  • 17 August 2022
McLaughlin pips Maguire to first spot
Sean McLaughlin crosses the finish line in a time of 01:02:51 to win the Tri The Lough Sprint Race.JMG7
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 17 August 2022
4 minutes read

Related articles:

Farmer’s set for a brief comeback Griggs cruises to a new record in Cork Title double sealed by Chadwick family

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY