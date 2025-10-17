McNabb completes history-making hat-trick

GARY McNabb completed an historic hat-trick in Belfast when he became the first player ever to win the Irish Champion of Champions singles title three years in succession.

The Trillick man had started the season on the front foot with victory in the UK Open on the Short Mat Players Tour but he had struggled for form since.

But on Saturday, from his first match, his game clicked back into gear and he was delighted with his form and his performances on the day against some tough opposition.

“I’m delighted because coming into this Irish Champion of Champions my game wasn’t where I wanted it to be for it,” he acknowledged.

“But I went in on Saturday morning and as soon as I played my first game I was like ‘aha! I’m onto something here’.

“I was surprised with how well I was playing and every game I just kept getting better and to become the first person to win three in a row is unbelievable!”

After easing through the first round, McNabb came up against former National and Irish Singles champion, Andrew Steele, who, after a tight start, he beat 9-5.

A few matches later and the Fintona Pearses man was into the semi-finals where he took on the winner of the recent Short Mat Players Tour Irish Open, Sean Trainor, who he defeated 11-6 to set up a decider against Donegal youngster, Caolan McHugh, who was in his first final.

In the end, experience told as the Mid Tyrone man eased to a 13-1 victory.

“Against Sean in the semi-final, it was probably the best I played all day, I didn’t put a foot wrong,” McNabb beamed.

“And in the final I was up against the surprise package, Caolan McHugh, who was on a good run and doing well, but I think my experience shone through. But he’s a young lad and I’ve no doubt he’ll be back.”

McNabb has a busy few months ahead for the Mid Tyrone Zone man, starting in a fortnight with the Norway Open, which he will use as a recce for the World Championships in March. Before his first visit to Scandinavia, he travels to Solihull for the British Isles Championships next month where he will aim to create more history by becoming the first player to win the World, British and Irish singles titles at the same time.