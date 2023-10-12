McNamee elated with Omagh win over neighbours

By Niall Gartland

OMAGH St Enda’s skipper Orlagh McNamee paid tribute to all involved in last Saturday’s Intermediate Championship triumph over neighbours Cappagh.

While McNamee had the honour of lifting the trophy and giving the victory speech, it was a real team effort in a low-scoring encounter at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

It was Omagh’s third ever Ladies Intermediate championship win, and the future is very bright indeed with a wealth of youthful talent coming through the ranks, many of whom lined out in Saturday’s match having won a recent Grade One Minor double.

McNamee said: “We’re so lucky to have all the young girls coming through, they’ve been such a big help and we wouldn’t have won this championship without them, and all the coaches who put in so much hard work in the club.

“I’m just so proud of the girls for all the hard work they’ve put in this year. Aidy [McCanny], Vinny [McCullagh], Larry [Strain] and dad [Stephen McNamee] have been great on the line as well, they stood by us in tough times and I’m really happy for them that we were able to get over the line.”

The game itself was a dogged enough affair with the final scoreboard reading 0-7 to 0-4 in Omagh’s favour. McNamee said they were well aware leading into the game that they were going to get nothing handy against the Killyclogher girls.

“We always knew it was going to be so hard-fought and they made it difficult the whole time. Their defence stood tall and we really had to be patient. We knew at half-time we needed to be composed and that we’d get our scores eventually. Both defences did brilliantly so credit to both teams.”

McNamee also said that they wanted to win the trophy for Omagh St Enda’s stalwart Gertie McGuire, who passed away almost a year ago. She was massively dedicated to the ladies side of the club and has been a source of inspiration to the girls.

“It’s such a relief to get over the line. We wanted to do it for wee Gertie as well, she was brilliant to us and her family have been such a great support as well, and that was a big motivation for us and really drove us on.”