McNulty and CBS all set for Croker

A dream outing at Croke Park in the All-Ireland Schools Final on St Patrick’s Day will be a really ‘special’ occasion for the footballers of Omagh CBS, stated their manager Diarmaid McNulty.

McNulty was part of the Brothers only previous Hogan Cup triumph as a player in 2007, and now sixteen years down the line he has helped steer them to another national decider, this time coaxing them from along from the sidelines.

Omagh will meet Summerhill College of Sligo in the All-Ireland PPS ‘A’ Final on March 17th after disposing with the defending champions Naas CBS in stunning fashion last weekend in Clones, putting them to the sword on a 4-14 to 0-7 scoreline.

The Kevlin Road school will be abuzz with excitement in the coming days and weeks as the countdown begins in earnest to the big day.

And McNulty knows from personal experience that it is an occasion the squad should all relish.

“Playing in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day, every player dreams of that. I know it has been said that the MacRory Cup Final lost something when it was moved from that date but now our boys get an opportunity to play on the biggest stage of all on that day. These boys have played together for 5/6 years through their time at the school so for perhaps their final game as a team to be at Croke Park is class. The next twenty days will be special but we have a job to do and that will be our main focus.

“You don’t know where your playing career will take you. I just want the boys to experience Croke Park. If they do that more than once down the line it will be fantastic but to have this group experience it together will be really special.”

The performance graph of the Brothers seems to be rising with each competitive outing and that was demonstrated at St Tiernach’s Park on Saturday, with the shell-shocked Kildare boys barely allowed a look-in. Diarmuid was understandably delighted with the manner of the display.

“We played on the front foot and that is the way we try and coach the team. When you play so well in the MacRory Cup Final you are always trying to make sure you are ready for the next challenge. I knew it was in them because of the way they have trained over this past six weeks.”

And the manager took special satisfaction from the clinical edge shown by his charges in front of goals, something which has been lacking in recent games.

“We had a good press on the kickout and different things which gives you a platform to try and play ball. Once the first goal went in that gave us serious confidence because it has been a while since we hit the back of the net in a competitive game. So to hit more was pleasing although hopefully we have saved a couple for the final.”

And McNulty stressed that the full panel deserve credit for Omagh’s march to the All-Ireland, with the substitutions continuing to make their mark when called upon.

“It is hard to pick a team because the quality at training is that good. We have had to have tough conversations with boys who don’t start but deserve to start. But we have to pick a team to go out every day and win a game. That might change from day to day. The boys who come off the bench play the most important part, the last fifteen/twenty minutes when the game is won or lost. Those boys know the impact they have off the bench is key for us getting over the line in any game.”