McShane stars in thrilling North Tyrone derby

Owen Roes 2-20 Aghyaran 2-18

A FRIDAY the 13th thriller it proved to be at Glenmornan, with another big score between two hugely-competitive teams with Owen Roes coming out on top by two points in this Division Two derby.

Cathal McShane hit 0-13 in a virtuoso display for the home side. While it was a sluggish start by Aghyaran, they eventually hit their stride and put it up to Owen Roes in perfect conditions.

But McShane was outstanding as Owen Roes played an exciting expansive game throughout with Tony Devine, Damian McCrossan, Peter Kirk and Stephen Kelly also influential to the outcome.

Aghyaran welcomed back Ronan McNamee, Benny Gallen and Ronan McHugh after injury and alongside Ethan McHugh and full forward Eoghan McHugh, they proved a handful at times.

The Roes’ surged into an early lead with McShane splitting the uprights with the first of three two-pointers within 30 seconds of the start adding a further brace in five minutes with Devine and McCrossan providing the perfect foil.

Ethan McHugh did pull one back as the Roes threatened to pull away. Ronan McNulty had a goal chance saved by Niall Hilley but the Davogs’ netminder could do little when Devine collected from Eoin McNulty and slammed in a sixth-minute goal. It took a while but slowly but surely Agyharan did come into the contest, getting 0-3 on the board including a two-pointer from Gallen after McNamee got the visitors moving from the left.

McCrossan and the impressive Stephen Kelly put four points between the sides before the end of the fourth quarter while Gallen’s goalbound effort at the other end was eventually converted over the bar by Eoghan McHugh.

McShane went agonisingly close for a second Roes’ goal after dropping over a free kick, his goalbound effort spinning inches wide as both he and McHugh exchanged two big two-pointers minutes later.

An Aghyaran penalty appeal when Cormac McHugh seemed to be upended was waved away, but after a McShane free the visitors did find the net.

Gallen on the run held off the attentions of two defenders before teeing up McNamee who slotted the ball home on 22 minutes.

An improved Aghyaran created further chances but they were rocked back when McShane finished McNulty’s pass over the bar and Devine sent Kirk in for a second goal holding off Hilley and McHugh, a late McNamee point left it a five-point game at the break.

McHugh opened the second half with a well-angled visitors’ point, although McShane landed another two-point free quickly followed by another well-worked Kirk point, him and McCrossan still enjoying lots of space.

Aghyaran wasted two scoreable frees and were punished with Dara Dooher’s first involvement in the contest – a 15th home point. McHugh tagged on 0-4 including a two-point free to close the gap to just four.

Credit to them, they were tireless in their endeavours in attack. All-too-often, though, the home defence proved hard to bypass as both Dooher and that man McShane added points, Dooher’s a stunning two-pointer from a Devine pass.

Ronan ‘Dumbo’ McHugh reintroduced himself to action with five minutes left by converting a spotkick after Gallen was fouled. The visitors built on that with a glorious two-pointer from Eoghan and point from Ronan McHugh closing the tie to a one-point deficit.

However, calmness personified Conall McCormack broke the St Davogs backline to palm over a key point as the Leckpatrick side ensured a two-point win.

Scorers

Owen Roes: Cathal McShane 0-13 (3 t/p), Peter Kirk 1-1, Tony Devine 1-0, Dara Dooher 0-3, (1 t/p), Damian McCrossan, Stephen Kelly and Conall McCormack, 0-1 each.

Aghyaran: Ethan McHugh 0-9 (1 t/p), Ronan McNamee 1-2, Ronan McHugh 1-1, Benny Gallen 0-3, Eoghan McHugh 0-3.

Teams

Owen Roes: Ryan McShane, Gerard Devine, Eoin McNulty, Aodhan Gormley, Callan Doherty, Stephen Kelly, Damian McCrossan, Conall McCormack, Tony Devine, Peter Kirk, Cathal McShane, Conn Tinney, Daire McGonigle, Ronan McNulty, Niall McAleer. Subs: Ryan McAleer for McCrossan, Michael Dooher for McGonigle, Dara Dooher for McNulty.

Aghyaran: Niall Hilley, Alex Dolan, Cormac McHugh, Barry Mc Menamin, Thomas Dolan, Caolan McGinty, Odhran Browne, Ciaran Mc Glinchey, Ronan McLaughlin, Caolan McHugh, Benny Gallen, Brian Penrose, Ethan McHugh, Eoghan McHugh, Ronan McNamee. Subs: Tiarnan McSorley for Dolan, Kevin Penrose for McLaughlin, Ronan McHugh for B Penrose, Ronan McHugh for Browne.

Referee: Kevin Taggart.