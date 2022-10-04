McSorley’s hoping to go out on a high in Croatia

OF the six Tyrone players currently in Zagreb where they will represent Ireland at the Australian Rules Football European Championship, the occasion probably means more to Kevin McSorley than the rest of his colleagues.

The father of two will play alongside his fellow county men, Strabane’s Kyle Devine, Galbally’s Caoimhin O’Donnell and Clonoe’s Conor Hughes, while on the ladies team, Glenelly’s Siobhan Sheerin will be skipper and Kildress native, Shannon Stevenson will add guile and potency to their attack.

And while the trip to Croatia will mean a lot to all of the Tyrone players, as well as their Irish colleagues, the occasion will be a little bit more special for McSorley.

That’s because, after almost 20 years of involvement in the sport as player and administrator, he has decided to hang up his boots at the end of this season, which concludes after the Euro’s, which, coincidentally end with finals day on Saturday – Kevin’s 38th birthday!

“This is the one where the boots get hung up, win, lose or draw,” confirmed McSorley who is looking forward to spending more time with his family upon his retirement.

Based in Cookstown, the Newtownstewart native has been a driving force behind the growth of the sport in Ireland and particularly the North where he has played with distinction for the all-conquering Belfast Red Blacks who again won the Irish title this term.

And because of his talents on and off the pitch, he has been named Irish men’s team captain for the European Championship and he’s proud to lead his country into such a big competition.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be captain,” he beamed. “I’ve been vice-captain at a couple of major tournaments so it’s a massive honour. It’s special, especially with having little kids because it will be nice to tell them about it, especially if I’m the one to lift the trophy!”

And the chances of McSorley ending his playing career with some silverware are quite high as, alongside GB, the Irish men are one of the favourites for the title. However, they and their captain have been in this situation before and things didn’t go to plan.

“We were disappointed at the nine’s [nine-a-side Euro’s in Scotland earlier this year] where we finished third,” he explained.

“But when it goes to 18s we are more confident because we have more strength and depth.

“GB are the reigning champions and the hot favourites, Croatia are no dozers and France and Germany, who beat us in the nine’s, are both there so there are no weak sides.

“There are no walkovers but we wouldn’t want any. We play GB on the opening day, which will be a real test but we did that in 2016 and we beat them and then we lost to them in the final, so yes, you want to win it, but it’s all about how you finish!

“But I feel we’re stronger this time around and we’ve approached it in a really professional way, so confidence is high.”

And while the men are hopeful of success, so too are the women, who won the nine-a-side European Championship earlier in the year, and they go into it as red hot favourites.

The action in Croatia gets underway today (Tuesday), with the finals on Saturday when an Irish double lifted by two Tyrone players is hoped for.