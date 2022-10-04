This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

McSorley’s hoping to go out on a high in Croatia

  • 4 October 2022
McSorley’s hoping to go out on a high in Croatia
Benny McDevitt and Kevin McSorley.
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 4 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

A title decider at the double! McCrory’s keen for swift ring return after victory ‘Special’ win in Belgium for Kelly family trio Donaldson claims third place in Madeira

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY