McVey upbeat despite Tyrone Ladies exit

A first inter county season back after over a decade away ended for Tyrone goalkeeper Sinead McVey on Sunday as the Red Hands crashed out of the All-Ireland Championship.

Wexford proved just too strong at Ashbourne but the veteran goalkeeper from Moortown felt that despite it being a difficult season there’s still promise for the future.

“The season as a whole was rocky, and the experience of both the wins and losses will stand to the girls for next season and beyond that. Some great talent and potential was unearthed this year, so that can only be good for the County in the future.”

After a poor league campaign Sean O’Kane was drafted in to steady the ship. A vital victory in a relegation play off and subsequent Ulster title success followed but Wexford proved a bridge too far at the weekend. McVey had no complaints about Sunday’s outcome.

“The best team on the day won, that can’t be denied. We were lacking that bit of consistency and clinical finishing that they displayed. I suppose that summarises the year we have had. W e were inconsistent,” admitted the shot stopper who added that ending their championship so early was not on the agenda

“It was a disappointing ending not what we had set out at the start of the year and throughout for ourselves. But the girls throughout a turbulent year have to be applauded for their efforts. They are a great team of girls with a lot of unfulfilled potential.”

The fact Tyrone will remain in Division Two and play again at Intermediate level in 2023 does afford them some stability and while O’Kane has shown his desire to carry on in the role it would appear a review will be undertaken by the Ladies County Board.

Glenelly man O’Kane also indicated that he would welcome back some of the more experienced campaigners who opted out at the start of this year, due to dissatisfaction with the previous management. The question remains whether or not those players will return ?

McVey though will be back after her return to the ranks this term, and overall it was a good experience for the former Ulster minor champion.

“Being asked to come back into the fold after so long away was a big honour, so I’m very grateful.

“It has been difficult at stages, trying to rise to the standards of performance that are needed, but it’s been a really enjoyable year too, and I’ve taken a lot out of this year for my own development going forward.”

Going forward Sinead’s focus will now be on club football with Moortown who are top of Division Two after back to back championships triumphs.

“I really am looking forward to getting back to Moortown and giving them that focus 100%,” smiled the Loughshore lady who is happy with the start made by the Junior champions. We have had a very positive start to the season, the highlight being beating our neighbours and rivals Ardboe, but there’s bigger games and tougher battles to come as the season progresses.

“ We just need to keep building on our performances week on week and we will see where it takes us.”