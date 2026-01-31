Medals galore for Bishop Kelly young guns

BISHOP Kelly Boxing Club enjoyed a highly successful weekend at the 2026 Tyrone & Fermanagh Boxing Championships, which took place at the Station Centre, Omagh.

The event brought together clubs from across both counties, all competing for championship honours in a showcase of skill, commitment, and sportsmanship.

Bishop Kelly Boxing Club recorded an outstanding turnout, with 11 boxers weighing in on the day. All competitors delivered strong, competitive performances, reflecting the high standards of preparation and discipline within the club. The quality of boxing on display throughout the Championships was a credit to everyone involved.

Club officials praised the boxers not only for their performances in the ring, but also for the professionalism and conduct they showed throughout the event.

“Well done to all our boxers,” beamed a club official. “Both in and out of the ring, you conducted yourselves in the manner expected of Bishop Kelly Boxing Club, and we could not be prouder.

“We are extremely proud of every one of you—of how far you have come and of the commitment you continue to show. With a little more hard work and effort, there is no doubt we can achieve even more.”

Tyrone & Fermanagh Champions 2026: James O’Hagan, Edward O’Hagan, Jay Elliot, Daniel McWilliams, Conor Garrity, Cillian Patterson and Oisin O Hanlon,

Silver Medalists: Daithí McGirr, Kayden McElroy and Rory McKenna.

Bronze Medalist: Mel Montague.

In an exceptional achievement for the club, all eleven Bishop Kelly boxers returned home with medals, underlining the strength and depth of talent within the squad.

Congratulations to all boxers, coaches, and supporters on a tremendous championship performance and a proud day for Bishop Kelly Boxing Club.