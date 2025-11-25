Medals galore for Ren-Bu-Kan members

DUNGANNON’S Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club had nineteen entries in the Leinster Championships and came home with seventeen medals!

In the junior categories there were three gold, four silver and five bronze and in the senior categories there were two gold and three bronze.

With the club’s All Ireland champions Fíanna McGilloway and Kaitlyn Kavanagh not fighting it was a chance for other young fighters to make their mark. Fíanna’s younger brother, seven year old Keenan was in great form and won all his fights inside the distance to win gold and Kaitlyn’s younger brother, seven year old Conor was only beaten in the final and claimed silver.

The other seven year old from the club, Cian Grimley, who is the son of club black belt Daniel, won three fights to get a well deserved bronze.

Regular medallists from the senior club, Brian McGilloway and Daniel Grimley were not fighting due to injury but Ivan Petkov is fast making a name for himself with gold medal success.

Results

Juniors: Gold medals, Keenan McGilloway, Daithi Coney and Freja Scarlett; silver medals, Scarlett Mackle, Brogan McGilloway ,Layla Daly, Conor Kavanagh; bronze medals, Eugene McElvogue, Donnabhin Daly, Cian Grimley, James Scarlett and Erikas Vismantas.

Seniors: Gold medals, Ivan Petkov and Cormac Kernaghan; bronze medals, Domas Vismantas, Adrian Conlon, and Paul Daly.

Some of the seniors will be in action at the forthcoming North West Open and will be hoping for more success.