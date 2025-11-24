Meyler can look back with pride on his Tyrone career

SPECIAL FEATURE

By Niall Gartland

WITHOUT meaning to detract from his many other accomplishments, Conor Meyler will always be indelibly associated with Tyrone’s surge to a fourth ever All-Ireland SFC title in 2021.

Conor, who announced his retirement last week, was sensational throughout that campaign, culminating in two landmark performances on the national stage.

First, he gave Paudie Clifford the runaround in an unforgettable All-Ireland semi-final victory over Kerry. No mean feat when you consider Paudie, now a four-time All-Star, is very much in the same mould as Meyler in terms of energy, commitment and drive.

Meyler backed that up with another starring performance on All-Ireland final day, the highlight of which was a looping cross-field delivery to Cathal McShane for Tyrone’s first of two second-half goals against Mayo.

Subsequently he was short-listed for the Footballer of the Year award (it was a toss of the coin between him and eventual winner Kieran McGeary) and received a hugely merited All-Star.

And while Tyrone struggled to hit the heights of 2021 in the years following, Meyler maintained his consistently high levels of performance in 2022 and 2023 before injury took a devastating toll on his playing career.

He made his long-awaited return to action in an All-Ireland group stage qualifier against Cavan in July, coming on as a sub after almost two years out with consecutive knee injuries.

Speaking directly after the game, Conor opened up on the long road back to the field of play and expressed thanks to his family for staying by his side throughout the dark days.

“It’s emotional. Seeing my family, because I know how much they’ve given up to try and help me. Just to thank them for backing me and believing me and that was a nice moment because they’ve been through a lot as well to try help and support me.

“It’s as much for them and for other people as well. Hopefully it’s a sign for others as well that the body can do unbelievable things if you really believe in yourself.”

Conor was also introduced from the bench in Tyrone’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final win over Dublin – his 105th and final appearance at senior level for the county.

He also played a full role in Omagh’s recent championship campaign, a swansong of sorts for the 31-year-old who has now taken the big decision to retire.

Meyler explained the decision in an Instagram post last Wednesday evening, stating that “as much as the mind still wants to go on, it’s finally time to listen to the body and move on from football.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live a dream of representing my club and county for over a decade, alongside some of my childhood heroes and closest friends, whom we’ve shared some incredible moments which I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“To my family and close friends, thank you for being there through the good days and the tough ones, for every sacrifice and all the unseen support.

“To every county, club, and college teammate, coach and manager, trainer, medical staff member, backroom team, and everyone outside these groups who supported me or walked any part of the path with me I am truly grateful to you all, thank you.”

While 2021’s All-Ireland triumph represented the apex of Conor’s playing career with Tyrone, he retires with a long list of achievements to his name. He was a core member of the U21 team that landed an Ulster and All-Ireland double in 2015, and he won three Ulster titles at senior level (2016, 2017 and 2021).

Meyler also pocketed two O’Neill Cup medals with his club Omagh St Enda’s (2014 and 2017), and something that shouldn’t be forgotten about was his leading role with a history-making St Mary’s University College team. Meyler captained the team to what remains their first-ever Sigerson Cup title in 2017, a landmark moment for the college.

So while Meyler, by his own admission, has called it quits earlier than he would have liked, he’s certainly enjoyed a glittering playing career and left his mark on Tyrone football. And yes, once again – his role in Tyrone winning a fourth ever Sam Maguire simply cannot be overstated. And nor will it be forgotten.