A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD from Strabane created history last month when he became the first person from Ulster ever to win a medal at a World Karate Federation Youth League event.

Strabane Shotokan Karate Club member Michael McGlynn travelled to Venice in December when he won five of his six matches, losing only one by the narrowest of margins to take the bronze medal in the boys -14 years over 55kgs section, competing against the elite in his age and weight category from all over the world.

The Holy Cross College pupil, who has been the dominant force in his age and weight category showed his undoubted talent throughout the event and proved that he can more than live with life and international and world level.

Advertisement

And while delighted by his protege’s achievement, Michael’s club coach Simon O’Dowd wasn’t particularly surprised by the youngsters success, given his dedication to the craft and his willingness to learn.

“He’s a very talented young fella, very hard working,” O’Dowd observed.

“He’s got a great work ethic and his parents are very supportive. He’s very easy to coach. He’s very down to earth, he’s not into Social Media, he’s just very quiet and into his sport.

“He’s a brown belt, he still trains away and is doing his grades. The competition stuff isn’t totally separate, but it’s a side thing from that and he’s very focused on that.

“He’s constantly working on things he wants to get better at and the thing for me was, when he came back from that last event, he came straight back into training and wanted to work on things he wasn’t happy with. He has a great attitude. He just wants to improve in the sport.”

Michael has been involved in karate for many years and he has climbed the ranks swiftly. His participation and success in Venice is a direct result of his dedication over that time and O’Dowd admits the effort to get the youngster to Italy was worth it.

“He’s been doing karate for around seven or eight years and he’s been competing for four or five, but these events aren’t the sort you can just go to, your national federation has to ratify you,” he explained.

Advertisement

“So we decided to put him forward even though he’s too young to be on an Irish team, but he was ratified by the national governing body to go and they were happy for him to represent Ireland at it.

“And now he’s the first person from Ulster to win a medal at a World Karate Federation event, which is a great accolade to have.”

Michael is now focused on his final elite level competition at his current age group which will take place in April, after which he will move up a category, which O’Dowd feels he is ‘ready’ for.

“He’s definitely number one in his category in the country but he has only one more elite level event in his age group in April, then he moves up a category, so we’re hoping that he will do well and leave the category strong because when he goes into the next category he will be the new kid on the block again,” O’Dowd added.

“But he’ll get a bit of respect [on the back of his success in Venice] and it’s nice to be noticed, but he’s ready.”