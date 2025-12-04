Mid-Ulster Council honours local teams and athletes…

MID Ulster District Council hosted a memorable evening celebrating the exceptional achievements and contributions of athletes, coaches, and sporting organisations at the second Mid Ulster Sports Awards, held at The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

The event brought together sportspeople of all ages and disciplines, shining a spotlight on the depth of talent and passion that exists within the district. From rising young athletes to long-established competitors, the ceremony highlighted the dedication and perseverance shown by individuals and teams across a wide range of sports.

Hosted by BBC Sports Personality Thomas Niblock alongside Council Chair, Councillor Frances Burton, the awards welcomed more than 300 guests from throughout Mid Ulster, creating an inspiring atmosphere for all in attendance.

The Mid Ulster Sports Awards celebrated excellence across eight diverse categories, each recognising outstanding sporting success and commitment.

Terry Devlin, won the Sports Person of the Year award. Terry has enjoyed a remarkable rise from Cookstown to the international stage. In 2024–25, he helped Portsmouth win the EFL League One title and secure promotion to the Championship, where he became a regular first-team player with over 30 appearances and a match-winning goal against Reading. In March 2025, Terry earned his first senior caps for Northern Ireland against Switzerland and Sweden and was rewarded with a new long-term contract at Portsmouth, recognising his growing influence and professionalism.

Dungannon Thomas Clarkes GAA won the Club of the Year Award. The club has had a landmark year, merging with Aodh Ruadh Ladies and promoting female participation. Four girls’ teams reached championship finals, while facility upgrades, the Baby Ballers and Green Shoots Schools programmes, and Health Club Gold and Green Flag awards demonstrate the club’s commitment to sport, inclusion, and community.

Harry McGuigan, head coach of Dungannon’s Ren Bu Kan Judo Club, was named coach of the year. At 83, Harry shows no sign of slowing down, coaching children as young as five up to adults. Over his 50+ years of coaching, Harry has developed multiple All-Ireland champions, including three gold medalists last year, demonstrating exceptional dedication and lifelong commitment to judo.

Cyclist Aliyah Rafferty, from Edendork, won the Young Sportsperson of the Year award. Aliyah is an exceptional cyclist whose dedication, discipline, and passion have quickly marked her out as one to watch in Mid Ulster and beyond. Competing on both nationally and internationally, she has represented her club and community with pride, demonstrating remarkable determination and achieving impressive results.

The Tyrone Under 20 GAA All-Ireland winning footballers were named Team of the Year. The team has established itself as a dominant force in under-20 football, achieving an extraordinary run of success. They won the Ulster U20 Championship and the All-Ireland U20 Championship in both 2024 and 2025, becoming the first team to retain the All-Ireland title since 2000/2001- a feat last accomplished by Tyrone themselves.

Cookstown High School U14 Hockey Team won Youth Team of the Year (Under 18). The team had a phenomenal 2025 season, winning both the Ulster U14 Championship and the All-Ireland U14 Cup, going unbeaten to retain the national title for the second consecutive year. Seven players represented Ulster U16s.

Dungannon’s Deaten Registe, won the Sports Person of the Year with a Disability award. Deaten has represented Ireland at the highest level, winning bronze at the 2024 Citi Para Swimming World Series in Australia, placing 4th at the 2024 European Open Championships in Madrid, finishing 6th at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, and reaching the final at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

The various winners on the night were:

Volunteer of the Year: Arnold Mcclean, Rainey RFC;

Unsung Hero of the Year: Barrie Holmes, Mid Ulster AC;

Coach of the Year: Harry McGuigan, Ren Bu Kan Judo Club;

Young Sports Person of the Year (18 years of age and under), Edendork cyclist Aliyah Rafferty;

Sports Person of the Year with a Disability: Dungannon’s Paralympic swimmer Deaten Registe;

Team of the Year: Tyrone Under 20 football team;

Youth Team of the Year: Cookstown High School under-14 hockey team;

Club of the Year: Dungannon Thomas Clarkes GAA;

Sports Person of the Year: Terry Devlin.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Frances Burton, presented the winners with their trophies on the night and said: “It was a privilege for us to host the Mid Ulster Sports Awards in the wonderful setting of The Burnavon Theatre, celebrating the outstanding achievements and dedication of our local sporting community.

”Sport plays an essential role in bringing people together, supporting health and wellbeing, and motivating the next generation. Well done to all the nominees and winners, who truly represent the very best of sporting talent in Mid Ulster.

The Mid Ulster District Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Sports Awards. The Council remains committed to supporting and promoting sports at all levels within the district and looks forward to continuing to celebrate sporting excellence in the years to come.”