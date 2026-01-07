Minnows Strabane relishing rubbing shoulders with Hoban and Co!

IT seems a strange thing to say but Strabane Athletic boss Mo Mahon is hoping that Glentoran hotshot Pat Hoban plays in Saturday’s Clearer Water Irish Cup fifth round clash at the Melvin Arena!

The former Dundalk and Derry City striker is second in the Premiership goalscoring charts and on Saturday registered a remarkable double hat-trick in just 43 minutes against Carrick Rangers.

Hoban has scored some big goals for a resurgent Glens this season and that’s one of the main reasons why the east Belfast men have remained firmly in the title race.

With a crunch league game against Larne on Tuesday night, Oval boss Declan Devine may well be tempted to rest the likes of Hoban and other key players but Mahon hopes not.

“Our boys want a full strength Glentoran,” said Mahon, who knows Devine well from his time at Derry City.

“We are going to enjoy the occasion and I’m hoping Pat Hoban is playing.

“Not only is he one of the best strikers in the Irish League but on the whole of the island. What a great experience for my players to have the opportunity to rub shoulders with Hoban and players like that.

“Our boys are buzzing for it.”

