Minor captain Donaghy ready for Rossies semi showdown

TOP performances in the heart of the Tyrone Minors midfield have characterised the form of captain Padraig Donaghy as the county’s unbeaten run has taken them to the verge of an All-Ireland Final place.

Now the aim for them is to defeat Roscommon in this Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final clash at Breffni Park in Cavan. It’s a golden opportunity for them to make another impressive mark in the quest for a first Thomas Markham Cup triumph since 2010.

But there will be no sense of complacency among Gerard Donnelly, the backroom team or the players as they prepare for the challenge of the Rossies.

Advertisement

Tyrone haven’t reached the final since 2021, but there are high hopes that the current squad has the ability to progress to that decider for the first time in four years.

Like the whole Tyrone panel, Carrickmore clubman Donaghy is relishing the prospect of reaching the national decider. Tyrone have enjoyed a marvellous campaign so far, culminating in their win over Cavan in the Ulster Final and then the quarter final victory over Cork a fortnight ago.

More of the same would do nicely for them as they prepare for this weekend’s big clash.

“It’s a great feeling for the whole team to be in the All-Ireland semi-final. The task for us is to get over the next hurdle and I suppose we’re getting inspiration from the success that the U-20s have achieved this year,” said the Carrickmore teenager.

“We’re just taking one game at a time this year. That has been the way throughout the season so far and it’s what we’re doing now before playing Roscommon in the next game.

“They beat Louth in the quarter final, and definitely at this stage of the year there’s not going to be any easy matches. That was the same during our Ulster run and it’s about focusing on the challenge ahead of us. That definitely stuck to us against Cork because we had a couple of very tough games in Ulster before that.”

Tyrone’s form this year has obviously been impressive. The team targeted reaching the Ulster final as a gateway to the All-Ireland campaign and the victory over Cork has now brought them to the verge of reaching the decider for the first time since a narrow defeat to Meath in the 2021 Thomas Markham Cup showdown.

Advertisement

“We had a good win over Cork the last day out and I suppose that game was very like the Ulster Final in the way that Tyrone had to battle in the second half,” added Donaghy.

“I suppose the whole team has learned the way to play. The lads really kept the ball well against Cork and, as Gerry says, still getting the win was the main thing.

“The quarter final was always going to be a big challenge for us. We knew not to under-estimate Cork as we had played them earlier in the year and knew what we’d be up against.

“From now on things aren’t going to be easy. Our aim is now to stick at it, focus on the semi-final and hopefully get over that as well. There’s always improvements needed from every game and this one is going to be no different.

“This is a good balanced team and you saw the impact of the bench in the quarter final with the players who came on and made a big difference. We have great depth in the squad and we haven’t just 15 players, there’s the whole 34 or 35 in the panel. They have really pushed us on, the two week’s rest has been great and we’re just looking forward to this semi-final now.”