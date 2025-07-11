Minor captain Padraig’s dream becomes a reality

WHEN Padraig Donaghy held aloft the Thomas Markham Cup for the All-Ireland Minor title on Sunday afternoon he was holding too the dreams of the teammates standing around him hoping for more silverware in the years ahead.

This was the start of the journey for a Tyrone team which blazed a trail to this latest title. Unbeaten throughout 2025, the talented teenagers have now reached the first pinnacle of their careers, with even more beckoning in the time to come.

Of course, it doesn’t matter this week what lies ahead. Some of them will go on to represent club and county with distinction. Others will become loyal stalwarts with their clubs, without ever scaling the inter-county highs again. They will carry with them the moment that their captain lifted the Cup following a famous win in a pulsating decider.

Advertisement

Each of them will now aim higher, and dream bigger. For now, though, they can take great satisfaction in making their own history with this win over Kerry, and relish the prospect of growing as young footballers in the months and years ahead.

“We have had great belief within the group that this day would become a reality. At the start of the year this was our target, especially because 2024 was a disappointment. Each of us knew that this year the All-Ireland was the main aim and with the quality of the players there was a great chance,” said the Carrickmore clubman.

“But that was very much in the back of our heads because we focused on each game as it arrived. I was made captain, and having that bit of leadership came with a bit of pressure. You have to embrace that and take it on board.

“All of our games this year have been tough. I gave away the ball cheaply and they got a goal. They went in two points up against the breeze and it showed the character of our team when we came out in the second half and got the victory.”

Carrickmore, of course, have produced many quality players for Tyrone at all levels over the decades. A feature of these winning days has been the supporters gathering around their club players on the Minor team for a after-match group photo.

Dozens from the Naomh Colmcille club stood side by side with Padraig Donaghy and Vincent Gormley, to mark a triumphant success and Tyrone’s ninth in more than 90 years of effort at Minor level.

“I think we’ve done well throughout the year to press ahead for the wins. The amount of work that goes into this with us is unbelievable. The backroom team and management really make such an effort to make sure everything is right for the matches,” he said.

Advertisement

“We spoke to Joel Kerr before the match, he was texting into the group and he was just so disappointed not to be here. We knew that was a risk at the start of the year, but also there were others ready to replace him and Diarmuid Martin got the winning score.

“It was gutting for him, but all of us knew as well that without him we wouldn’t have been here.

“The county really got behind us, and it’s good to have got the first title in 15 years.”