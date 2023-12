THE saga surrounding the disputed Tyrone Minor Championship quarter-final derby clash between Trillick and Dromore is set to rumble on for another while as there is uncertainty as to when Dispute Resolution Authority will actually hear the case.

The DRA is the final arbiter in these instances and Dromore are bringing a case after the most recent ruling in a protacted series of appeals that have gone this way and that.

The protracted appeals process means that the 2023 Tyrone Grade One Minor Championship won’t be completed within this calender year.

As a further consequence, there are no representatives from the county competing in the annual Ulster Minor Championship hosted by St Paul’s in Belfast, which got underway last weekend.

Two exceptionally talented Trillick and Dromore minor teams played out an incredible game of football back in September that went all the way to penalties.

St Dympna’s refused to participate in the penalty shoot-out with night falling, and Trillick were initially awarded the game. There have been a series of back and forth appeals and now the case is headed to the DRA who will make the final decision.

It leaves the Tyrone Minor Championship at a standstill with confirmed semi-finals Donaghmore, Eglish and Cookstown also awaiting the conclusion of the appeals process.