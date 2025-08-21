Minor Grade Three delight for Drumquin

Minor Championship Grade Three Final

Drumquin 2-12 Castlederg 1-11

DRUMQUIN ensured their place on the roll of honour at youth level in 2025 when they had five points to spare over a gallant Castlederg side in an entertaining Grade Three Minor Championship Final in Urney on Saturday evening.

Apart from the early stages it was a contest that the Wolfe Tones led for most of the way but just when they looked like pulling away from their opponents the St.Eugenes hit them for 1-5 without reply. Drumquin appeared to be rocking a little at that stage but they regained their composure to strike for their second goal eight minutes from time and after that they saw the game out.

Kieran McDonagh in the midfield engine room gave a man of the match display for the winners ably assisted by the likes of Daithi McKay, Hugh Gormley, Eoin Ferris and Sean Gormley. Castlederg played their part in the showpiece with team captain Oisin Lynch, Shea Leonard, Diego Lara and Oisin Harvey to the fore for them.

It was corner forward John Gallagher who opened the scoring for Castlederg before Jake Donnelly levelled matters for Drumquin. A well taken two point free from the boot of Eoghain Donnelly had the St.Eugenes 0-3 to 0-1 in front but that proved to be their last score of the opening period.

Efforts from the lively Ferris and midfielder McKay had the sides level before the first goal of the game arrived in the 28th minute from McDonagh. Drumquin now had the bit between their teeth and they closed a low scoring half out with as successful free from Ferris to leave it 1-4 to 0-3 in their favour.

Ferris picked up where he had left off on the restart with another point this time from play before McDonagh boomed over a well struck two pointer from outside the arc.

Minor Grade 3Corin McConnell got a much needed response for Castlederg with a two pointer from a free but that score was cancelled out at the other end by a similar effort from McDonagh after he had notched one from play moments earlier. It looked at that stage that the Wolfe Tones had a vice like grip on proceedings but that’s when Castlederg enjoyed their best spell of the match.

Hard working midfielder Lynch converted a free from outside the arc with McConnell also knocking over two singles from placed balls as well. In the 46th minute a strong run from Lynch resulted in a well taken goal from the same player and when he tagged on another point sixty seconds later the momentum was certainly with Castlederg.

After looking to be in control Drumquin now had work to do and Donnelly steadied the ship with a crucial point after they had just shipped 1-5 without reply.

The crucial score of the contest then arrived in the 52nd minute when Drumquin turned the ball over and Donnelly embarked on a long surging run before offloading to Ferris to palm to the net past keeper Fionn McLaughlin from close range.

McDonagh added a point from a free and while Castlederg had the final say from Gallagher and McConnell it was Drumquin who held on to deservedly take the silverware.

Drumquin scorers: Kieran McDonagh 1-6 (1 x 2pt, 1 x 2ptf, 1F), Eoin Ferris 1-3 (1F), Jake Donnelly 0-2, Daithi McKay 0-1

Castlederg scorers: Oisin Lynch 1-3 (1 x 2ptf), Corin McConnell 0-4 (1 x 2ptf, 2F), Eoghain Bradley 0-2 (1 x 2ptf), John Gallagher 0-2

Referee: Cathal McCrory, Greencastle