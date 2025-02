Tyrone 3-14 Derry B 2-8

TYRONE Minor hurlers secured their second successive victory in the Ulster Shield with a fully-merited win over Derry B at Garvaghey last Saturday.

Having accounted for Donegal in Convoy the week before, the Red Hands were able to maintain the winning momentum with an impressive showing across all sectors of the pitch.

Cahir Cassidy found the net with a deft flick in the first half, though the highlight of the contest was an outstanding save by his Fintona hurling clubmate Niall McCann in nets in the second period. In defence Caolan Fox and Connor McMurray were pivotal figures with their tenacity and diligence, while Christopher Gildernew and Tulach Og’s Shane Corrigan provided a commanding presence around midfield.

Cormac McErlean and Caolan Grimes helped chip in with some crucial scores in attack, while Rory Woods found the net after the break. Tyrone complete their group phase of the competition when they host Armagh this Sunday lunchtime at Garvaghey, with the winners firm favourites to top the section and so progress into the Final.

Tyrone joint manager Christopher Cross has been pleased with the nature of the side’s displays in their first two matches to date.

“ This competition allows us an opportunity to give all lads gametime. We have a panel of 35 lads and they are all getting a chance which is great. It gives us a chance to assess lads and their hooking, tackling, forcing turnovers. On Saturday we changed our whole team bar our goalkeeper and full-back to give other lads a run out in the second half.

“ We have Armagh next and similar to us they have a big squad. They beat Donegal last week so they will be confident enough coming in against us too. It should be a good game.”

Tyrone Minor panel

Niall McCann, Caolan Fox, Connor McMurray, Oisin Conlon, Thomas Gallen, Daire Sally, Odhran Mullin, Shane Corrigan, Christopher Gildernew, Cormac McErlean, Caolan Grimes, Rory Woods, Callum Jackson, Cahir Cassidy, Caolan Lloyd, Patrick Harley, Jude Rafferty, Thomas Loughran, Peter Conway, Cal McAleer, Charlie McKenna, Finbarr McCrory, Cormac Tinney, Sean Og O’Donnell, Phelim McCrory, Michael McCallan, Cormac Talbot, Rian Martin