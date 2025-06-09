Minors cruise past Cork to make All-Ireland semis

Tyrone 1-21 Cork 1-12

AN UNBEATEN record now stretching back to the start of this 2025 season has now opened up bright new possibilities for the Tyrone Minors as their journey continues towards the All-Ireland semi-final.

It was another disciplined defending display at Portlaoise on Saturday which earned the young Red Hands victory here. Cathal Farley’s early goal and some great points gave them a great start, and they defended brilliantly at times to thwart a Cork revival at key stages.

Now Gerard Donnelly and the players can prepare for the last four in the race for the Thomas Markham Cup. Roscommon are next up for Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final later this month after they defeated Louth.

Wind advantage during the opening period provided Tyrone with the perfect opportunity to make their mark in this match at Portlaoise. They wasted no time, either, in asserting their dominance as a series of fast moving attacks soon saw them go ahead.

Good play from James Daly, James Mulgrew and Peter Colton created space up front. A brilliant two point kick from James Mulgrew got them going, and the young Red Hands were soon celebrating the opening goal.

Cathal Farley finished the ball to the net after good work from Eoin Long and Josh Kerr. The Ulster champions now lead by 1-2 to no score, and further points in quick succession from Mark Kennedy, Eoin Long and Cathal Farley extended that lead to 1-5 to 0-1.

Things were undoubtedly proceeding according to plan at this stage. James Mulgrew and Padraig Donaghy won good possession around midfield, while the tackling of Padraig Goodwin and Elliot Kerr proved effective in the defence.

There were few signs of any imminent danger. Swapped points between Peter Colton for Tyrone and Cork’s Jack Byerley kept things steady.

However, the Rebel county were beginning to get a foothold, as Samuel Kelleher-Leavy and Donagh Flynn began winning vital possession around midfield, and the speed of Eoin Maguire and Jack Byerley helped utilise the danger posed by full-forward Ben Corlery Delaney.

Points from Aodhan Quinn and Thomas Meenan kept Tyrone ahead, but they were coming under increasing pressure and this was highlighted when Cork recorded a blitz to bring themselves right back into contention.

Eoin Maguire and Ben Corkery Delaney reduced the deficit, before Corkery-Delaney grabbed their goal in brilliant fashion. He caught a long ball from Donagh Flynn before racing through and scoring with an unstoppable shot to the net.

Suddenly, there were only three points between the teams and Tyrone needed an urgent response to stem the tide. It was provided by Peter Colton who recorded his team’s second two-pointer to restore some breathing space.

Thomas Meenan and Cathal Farley both hit the target subsequently to leave them 1-13 to 1-7 ahead at half-time. But the prospecting of facing the strong wind on the resumption ensured that there was absolutely no room for complacency at the interval.

Good defending from Tyrone immediately on the resumption ensured that they kept the Cork attack at bay. The work of James Daly as sweeper pushed Cork out, as James Mulgrew, Peter Colton and Cathal Farley attacked on the break.

There was little real change on the scoreboard as a result. Joel Kerr and Eoin Long points increased their total and maintained some space between them and a Cork side trying hard to find a way back. They registered scores from a Ben Corkery Delaney two pointer, Daniel McCarthy and Donagh Flynn. But it was still all to play for with the Red Hands leading by 1-15 to 1-11 approaching the closing stages.

Every tackle and possession was now increasingly crucial. Cathal Farley caught a great ball close to goal, was fouled and Joel Kerr converted the free that followed.

Padraig Donaghy made an important catch at midfield and the battling qualities of Aodhan Quinn and Thomas Meenan continued to cut the space available to the Cork attack.It was now time for the Red Hands to push ahead and they worked brilliantly subsequently to seal the victory.

A series of well-taken points in those closing stages ensured that they were out of sight instead of being forced in a desperate bid to hold on.

Peter Colton combined with Eoin Long to score.

Then Eoin Long converted a free, before substitute, Pearse McDonald raced through to score with his first kick. Finally, Eoin Long increased his total to leave Tyrone enjoying a very healthy 1-20 to 1-11 lead with time almost up.

Scorers

Tyrone: Eoin Long 0-6 3f, Cathal Farley 1-2, Peter Colton 0-5 1x2pt, James Mulgrew 0-2, 1x2pt, Joel Kerr 0-2 1x45f, Thomas Meenan 0-2, Aodhan Quinn 0-1, Pearse McDonald 0-1.

Cork: Ben Corkery-Felaney 1-4 1x2pt, Eoin Maguire 0-4 3f, Jack Byerley 0-1, Daniel McCarthy 0-1, Donagh Flynn 0-1, Luke O’Mahony 0-1.

Teams

Tyrone: Ronan Donnelly, Elliot Kerr, Padraig Goodman, Ciaran McCrystal, Aodhan Quinn,James Daly, Thomas Meenan, James Mulgrew, Padraig Donaghy, Darren McAnespie, Peter Colton, Cathal Farley, Joel Kerr, Eoin Long, Mark Kennedy. Subs: Vincent Gormley for M Kennedy 41, Michael Mullan for E Kerr 47, Pearse McDonald for J Kerr 48, Harley Patton for C Farley 58.

Cork: Rory Twohig,Ben Coffey, Aaron Keane, Matthew Kiernan, Jerry O’Leary, Joe Miskella, Cathal McCarthy, Brian Cronin, Sauel Kelleher-Leavy, Ronan Hayes, Luke O’Mahony, Donagh Flynn, Sam Long, Jack Byerley, Ben Corkery-Delaney, Eoin Maguire. Subs: Jack Hanrahan for S Kelleher-Levy 21, Edwin Collins for Sam Long 29, Daniel McCarthy for J Byerley 34, Tom Whooley for L O’Mahony 41, Jerry O’Leary for J Miskella.