Mitchell hoping to repeat history with Omagh Academy

THERE probably aren’t too many people who have captained their school’s team to silverware success and have then gone on to coach the side to an appearance in the same final.

But Omagh Academy’s Ryan Mitchell is about to achieve that particular feat. In 2012, Mitchell captained the school’s first XV to a 9-5 victory over Larne Grammar in the Northern Bank Schools Trophy final at Dungannon’s Stevenson Park and on Saturday he will return to the same town, but at Royal School Dungannon’s Armstrong Field where he will coach the present day first XV against Foyle College in the decider of the same competition.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the guys on the pitch on Saturday but we always talk to the guys about the days you play schools rugby being the best memories you’ll have on the rugby pitch and a final is a great opportunity for them to have that,” he said.

“It’s one of those days they will tell stories about for years, so hopefully they are stories of winning on Saturday rather than tasting defeat.

“For the guys, it’s an opportunity to play in a schools’ final, which doesn’t come around every year, so it will be a good occasion. Hopefully we’ll have a good crowd of supporters up there. It’s a great place to play, the atmosphere will be great on that top pitch, it’s in great shape, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Like 14 years ago, Mitchell is expecting another tight encounter with their opposition on this occasion, Foyle, being on a similar level to his side. They brushed Belfast High School aside in the semi-finals 36-7 away from home, while Omagh ousted Grosvenor 21-7 at home.

“Foyle are a strong side,” he acknowledged. “We haven’t played them this year but we played them at the tail end of last year in an under-17 fixture, which would have been this year’s senior squad, and that was a real close game up there, so we know they are a decent side.

“They are probably like us, didn’t see themselves in the Trophy, see themselves as pushing a bit further up, but it will certainly be a close battle between two good sides.”

With the clash being a final, with silverware being up for grabs in front of what will be a big crowd, nerves will come into play on Saturday morning and Mitchell feels whichever team manages those the best will probably come out on top.

“I think a final is always going to be like that, whoever turns up on the day and produces their best stuff on the day – no doubt both sides will have a bit of nerves but it will be about managing that, managing the atmosphere and going out and doing a good job,” he said.

“Our aim will be to start well, get early touches on the ball and hopefully that will get rid of the nerves and settle us in rightly.

“Start well and kick on and go from there!”

Omagh Academy are almost at full strength for the game with only Isaac Crawford being a doubt due to a shoulder injury.